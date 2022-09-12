Chelsea, Thompson, Oak Mountain, Helena, and Spain Park place in Chickasaw Trails Invitational

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

DANVILLE–Thompson, Chelsea, Oak Mountain, Helena, and Spain Park were just four out of the over 30 schools to participate in the Chickasaw Trails Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 10. Chelsea’s girl’s team placed third overall, while Spain Park’s boy’s team placed seventh overall.

Senior, Cady McPhail from Chelsea placed 5th out of the 225 girls who placed Saturday morning, McPhail timed at 18:46:11. Freshman, Ty Cason, and sophomore, Juliette Edwards placed in the top 20 for the Hornets.

Spain Park’s girl’s team placed twelfth overall, with five runners placing within the top 100. Junior, Delaney Vickers placed 24th timing at 19:46:50. Freshman, Remy Richards placed 75th, senior, Peyton LeCroy placed 85th, and sophomore, Gianna Thornton placed 92nd.

Coming in at 13th overall, Oak Mountain had three runners placed within the top 100. Sophomore, Faith Scardino placed 45th timing at 20:20:51. Freshman, Catarina Williams and junior, Lauren Cole placed 65th and 68th.

Thompson’s girl’s team placed 27th overall. Sophomore, Daniela Rangel – Loredo and senior, Whitney Clark placed in the top 150.

Although the girl’s team for Helena didn’t place overall in the invitational on Saturday, junior, Ashlynn Beery placed 53rd timing at 20:28:24.

Placing seventh overall in the boy’s 5000-meter run, Spain Park had two runners’ place in the top 20 on Saturday, Sept 10. Seniors, Kenneth Bishop, and JT Brownlee timed at 16:07:43 and 16:42:54. Bishop placed 17th and Brownlee at 48th.

The Oak Mountain Eagle’s boy’s team placed eleventh overall in the race. Three members of the team place within the top 100. Senior, Mathew Wothmack placed 19th timing at 16:08:83. Sophomore, John Shoemaker and, senior, Ryan Cox place 59th and 69th.

Placing 13th overall was Thompson’s boy’s team in the 5000-meter run. Senior Cameron Prosser and juniors, Mathew Hamlin and Doster Robinson placed in the top 75. Prosser placed 52nd timing at 16:47:89. While Hamlin and Robison placed 71st and 75th.

Chelsea’s boy’s team placed sixteenth overall in the annual Chickasaw Trails Invitational. Junior, Parker Campbell, and freshman, Hudson Williams placed in the top 50 for Chelsea. Campbell placed 37th and Williams placed 41st.

Helena placed seventeenth overall. Senior, Caden Blackman placed 39th with a time of 16:33:82 in the boy’s division.

Thompson and Spain Park participate in the Southern Showcase in Huntsville Alabama on Saturday, Sept. 17. While Oak Mountain hosts Calera and several other schools in their own invitational.