Pelham nonprofit to give more than $10,000 to local charities

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – The Cahaba Valley Elks is a nonprofit that works out of Pelham to give back to local charities in the Shelby County area.

The group was first founded in 1985 and strives to uphold its four “virtues of order” which are: charity, justice, love and fidelity.

“We are always looking for people who want to help other people,” secretary Leon Johnston said.

Elks works with a plethora of charities across the Shelby County area including Miracle League, Oak Mountain Mission, National Alliance for Mental Illness, Shelby Foster Families and Community of Health and Hope.

The Miracle League is a charity that plays baseball with handicapped children.

“Each youngster has a buddy,” Johnston said. “They have someone to help them around the bases.”

The Miracle League will be holding games every Saturday in the month of October from 9-10:30 a.m. at Joe Tucker Park in Helena.

“In the Miracle League, we are going to donate $2,000,” Johnston said. “We are going to have the folks from each of these come to our lodge to receive their donation.”

In all, more than $10,000 will be given away to various charities around the Shelby County area.

The Cahaba Valley Elks Lodge is located at 1738 Morgan Park Drive and monthly meetings are held at the lodge for members. The next meeting will be held Monday, Sept. 19 at 6 p.m.

During the meeting, Oak Mountain Mission, Family Connection and Shelby County Foster Parents will all be in attendance in order to receive a presentation of their donations to their prospective organizations.

“Each of those organizations are going to receive a check for $2,000,” Johnston said.

In October, many more charities around the area will be recognized and will earn donations.

“In October, we are going to recognize Amana Farms. It is an organization in Montevallo, and they have a garden spot there,” Johnston said.

All the food grown in this garden is given to individuals experiencing hunger and poverty.

“The food goes to the families in need. It’s fresh produce and they harvest almost every week,” Johnston said.

A yard sale is set for Friday, Sept. 16 and Saturday, Sept. 17 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1300 Spring Garden Street. All proceeds will go to the Cahaba Valley Elks Lodge to be given back to charity.

More information about Cahaba Valley Elks can be found at Facebook.com/Elks1738.