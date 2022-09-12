The SCHS Wildcats celebrate homecoming early due to weather

By SASHA JOHNS | For the Reporter

COLUMBIANA – Homecoming in any town is full of tradition and excitement, but at the oldest high school in the county, Shelby County High School, those root celebrations run just a little deeper.

This year, due to the threat of inclement weather, the town made last-minute changes that would ensure the longstanding homecoming tradition happened. It was decided that a quick and organized shift to the day before the game, Thursday, Sept. 8, was the right decision when it came to holding the annual homecoming Parade on Main Street along with the pep rally at the gym.

The entire town, full of long-time alumni, showed up to support the Wildcats on Main Street. The parade, one of four held on Main Street every year, was led by the Working Wildcats and the Pride of Shelby County marching band. The parade was composed of floats from each class, with movie themes such as “Teen Beach Movie,” “Top Gun,” “Toy Story” and “Pirates of the Caribbean.” The SCHS XC team also joined in on the theme with a Star Wars-themed float emblazoned with the words, “May the course be with you,” down the side of the display.

The rest of the parade included sports cars carrying homecoming court contestants, firetrucks with the school mascot, Wiley the Wildcat, perched on top and displays from elementary and middle school groups from the surrounding Columbiana schools.

After the parade was over, the crowd made their way to the gym for the annual pep rally where cheerleaders, color guard, majorettes, show choir, drumline and even Wiley, all put on displays of support and skill in support of their team.

Coach Zeb Ellison gave a heartfelt speech thanking the community for its support of the youth and football team. Ellison mentioned many sponsors and supporters, such as Zach Kelli and Rob McElroy, who have helped the team with care of the field and the press box over the last year.

Miss SCHS, Maelyn Kirkland, led out the homecoming court, and the seniors from the court were introduced. The senior boys included Jacob Fox, Blake Jennings, Denisen Justice, Tanner Stogner and Milo Pasquini. The senior girls included Paci Clark, Maleah Hale, Sarah Quinn, Lily Scherer and Victoria Farish.

After all the introductions, Milo Pasquini and Victoria Farish were named the 2022-23 SCHS homecoming king and queen.

Before the rally ended with a competition between the classes for the best cheering and support, the Wildcat cheerleaders put on a display of stunts and dance, followed by Wiley the Wildcat bestowing the coveted spirit stick to the senior class.

The pre-game activities for homecoming were successfully held despite being moved a day forward.

The whole evening was summed up in the words of band parent Karen Jackson at the end of the parade, “Go Wildcats!”