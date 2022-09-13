Arrest reports for Aug. 25 through Sept. 6
Published 2:34 pm Tuesday, September 13, 2022
The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Aug. 25 through Sept. 6.
Alabaster
Aug. 29
-Bryan Patrick Williams, 41, of Calera, menacing.
-Damian Craig Hudson, 25, of Montevallo, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-Nykeshia Roxann Wooten, 34, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-Sara Beth Nash, 32, of Bessemer, domestic violence – harassment.
Aug. 30
-Vivian Dominguez, 41, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-Rigoberto Salazar Contreras, 39, of Alabaster, driving under the influence – alcohol.
Aug. 31
-Daniel Hughes, 28, of Calera, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
Sept. 1
-Devontaye Naterrius Oden, 25, of Calera, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-Meredith Michulka Temples, 45, of Pelham, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-Justin Paul Luna, 34, bench warrant.
-Whitney Nicole Banks, 23, of Maylene, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
Sept. 2
-Jeffery OBrian Hudson, 36, of Montevallo, menacing.
-Latona Daphnie Connell, 35, of Maylene, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
Sept. 3
-Windham Sommerville, 66, of Pelham, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
Sept. 4
-Harryl Cottrell, 59, of Alabaster, FTA dangerous drugs.
-Andrew David Rylee, 18, of Calera, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-Levi Julien Babb, 19, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
Sept. 5
-Amber Holcombe, 36, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
Sept. 6
-Jonathan Frank Barnes, 45, of Jasper, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
Calera
Aug. 25
-Reginald Shane Brown, 36, FTA – no proof of insurance and FTA – failure to register vehicle.
Aug. 26
-Dewitt Vinson, 28, agency assist.
-Stuart Clark Goggins, 50, bail jumping second degree.
-Damarion Montrey Jones, 19, failure to appear carrying concealed weapon, failure to appear possession of marijuana second and failure to appear no insurance.
Aug. 27
-Ronnie Curtis Martin, 40, open container of alcohol in a vehicle.
-Victor Emmanuel Churchhill, III, 38, driving under the influence – alcohol.
Aug. 28
-Jaler Jons Torres Mejia, 34, possession of marijuana second degree, tampering with physical and public intoxication.
Aug. 29
-Joaquin Campos Sosa, 53, public intoxication and open container in a vehicle.
Aug. 30
-Charles Billy Killingsworth, 58, driving under the influence – alcohol.
-Maurice Lamonte Barnes, 43, FTA – switched tag.
-Ja’Brian Tyrez Sullens, 20, FTA – child restraint violation.
Aug. 31
-Lee Edward Bacon, 55, public intoxication.
Sept. 1
-David Gilbert, 31, failure to appear.
-Kevin D. Thomas, 45, agency assist.
-Billy Joe Carter, 32, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
Sept. 2
-Chernavium Dwanette Jordan, 41, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Nguema Minsta Adiaba, 21, possession of a controlled substance.
-Denez LaQuawn Morgan, 40, possession of a concealed weapon without a permit.
-Christopher Scott Abernathy, 40, FTA carrying pistol.
-Robert Brian Wooten, 50, FTA no proof of insurance.
-Christian Miguel Farias, 26, FTA possession of marijuana second, FTA attempting to elude, FTA failure to signal and FTA improper lane usage.
-Jaelynn Jarond Gaffney, 29, failure to appear.
-Jorge Alberto Perez Gonzalez, 45, fugitive from justice.
Sept. 4
-Brandon Carson Davenport, 38, agency assist.
-Skyler William Ragsdale, 24, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana second degree.
Sept. 5
-Reanna Dale Slankard, 20, FTA – possession of drug paraphernalia, FTA – expired tag and FTA – driving while revoked.
-Justin Tyler Honeycutt, 26, FTA.
Helena
Aug. 29
-Matthew Daniel Wattenbarger, 28, probation violation.
Sept. 1
-Justin Paul Luna, 34, bail jumping second degree.
-Dustin Ross Ingram, 26, driving under the influence – alcohol, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sept. 3
-Maddox Michael O’Neal Deskins, 18, public intoxication and minor in possession of alcohol.
-Jon Mark Hall, 59, driving under the influence – alcohol.
Sept. 4
-Cyrus Kahonoki Gathungu, 35, driving under the influence – alcohol.
Montevallo
Sept. 3
-Santos Antonio Reyes Garcia, 39, of Centreville, traffic – DUIA.
-Marcus Jerome Lilly, 47, of Montevallo, agency assist arrest.
Sept. 4
-Daniel Acevedo Portillo, 22, of Alabaster, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).
Sept. 5
-Brianna Antoinette Jones, 29, of Montevallo, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.
-Seth Thomas Harrison, 21, of Montevallo, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).
Pelham
Aug. 28
-Daniel Trevino Sanchez, 29, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.
-Damon Knotts, 50, of Calverty City, KS, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer.
Aug. 29
-Bryan Williams, 42, of Calera, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege and traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.
-Kimberly Wallis, 34, of Hoover, drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale and unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances.
-Hilmar Orozco, 37, of Pelham, domestic violence by strangulation or suffocation.
Aug. 30
-Jimmy Brown, 52, of Steele, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving and traffic – NSB no seat belt.
Aug. 31
-Elvis Martinez Tabora, 45, of Birmingham, public intoxication – appears in public place under influence.
Sept. 1
-Kiera Lewis, 25, of Montgomery, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.
Sept. 2
-Richard Kerr, 54, of Montgomery, public intoxication – appears in public place under influence.
-Shon Stone, 27, of Greenville, traffic – tinted windows.
Sept. 3
-Michael Lagrone, 45, of Jemison, criminal trespass in the third degree – enters/remains.
-Chatanya Johnson, 44, of Birmingham, traffic – speeding – no workers – construction zone.