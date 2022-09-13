Arrest reports for Aug. 25 through Sept. 6

The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Aug. 25 through Sept. 6.

Alabaster

Aug. 29

-Bryan Patrick Williams, 41, of Calera, menacing.

-Damian Craig Hudson, 25, of Montevallo, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Nykeshia Roxann Wooten, 34, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Sara Beth Nash, 32, of Bessemer, domestic violence – harassment.

Aug. 30

-Vivian Dominguez, 41, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Rigoberto Salazar Contreras, 39, of Alabaster, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Aug. 31

-Daniel Hughes, 28, of Calera, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

Sept. 1

-Devontaye Naterrius Oden, 25, of Calera, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Meredith Michulka Temples, 45, of Pelham, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Justin Paul Luna, 34, bench warrant.

-Whitney Nicole Banks, 23, of Maylene, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

Sept. 2

-Jeffery OBrian Hudson, 36, of Montevallo, menacing.

-Latona Daphnie Connell, 35, of Maylene, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

Sept. 3

-Windham Sommerville, 66, of Pelham, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

Sept. 4

-Harryl Cottrell, 59, of Alabaster, FTA dangerous drugs.

-Andrew David Rylee, 18, of Calera, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Levi Julien Babb, 19, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

Sept. 5

-Amber Holcombe, 36, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

Sept. 6

-Jonathan Frank Barnes, 45, of Jasper, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

Calera

Aug. 25

-Reginald Shane Brown, 36, FTA – no proof of insurance and FTA – failure to register vehicle.

Aug. 26

-Dewitt Vinson, 28, agency assist.

-Stuart Clark Goggins, 50, bail jumping second degree.

-Damarion Montrey Jones, 19, failure to appear carrying concealed weapon, failure to appear possession of marijuana second and failure to appear no insurance.

Aug. 27

-Ronnie Curtis Martin, 40, open container of alcohol in a vehicle.

-Victor Emmanuel Churchhill, III, 38, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Aug. 28

-Jaler Jons Torres Mejia, 34, possession of marijuana second degree, tampering with physical and public intoxication.

Aug. 29

-Joaquin Campos Sosa, 53, public intoxication and open container in a vehicle.

Aug. 30

-Charles Billy Killingsworth, 58, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Maurice Lamonte Barnes, 43, FTA – switched tag.

-Ja’Brian Tyrez Sullens, 20, FTA – child restraint violation.

Aug. 31

-Lee Edward Bacon, 55, public intoxication.

Sept. 1

-David Gilbert, 31, failure to appear.

-Kevin D. Thomas, 45, agency assist.

-Billy Joe Carter, 32, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Sept. 2

-Chernavium Dwanette Jordan, 41, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Nguema Minsta Adiaba, 21, possession of a controlled substance.

-Denez LaQuawn Morgan, 40, possession of a concealed weapon without a permit.

-Christopher Scott Abernathy, 40, FTA carrying pistol.

-Robert Brian Wooten, 50, FTA no proof of insurance.

-Christian Miguel Farias, 26, FTA possession of marijuana second, FTA attempting to elude, FTA failure to signal and FTA improper lane usage.

-Jaelynn Jarond Gaffney, 29, failure to appear.

-Jorge Alberto Perez Gonzalez, 45, fugitive from justice.

Sept. 4

-Brandon Carson Davenport, 38, agency assist.

-Skyler William Ragsdale, 24, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana second degree.

Sept. 5

-Reanna Dale Slankard, 20, FTA – possession of drug paraphernalia, FTA – expired tag and FTA – driving while revoked.

-Justin Tyler Honeycutt, 26, FTA.

Helena

Aug. 29

-Matthew Daniel Wattenbarger, 28, probation violation.

Sept. 1

-Justin Paul Luna, 34, bail jumping second degree.

-Dustin Ross Ingram, 26, driving under the influence – alcohol, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sept. 3

-Maddox Michael O’Neal Deskins, 18, public intoxication and minor in possession of alcohol.

-Jon Mark Hall, 59, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Sept. 4

-Cyrus Kahonoki Gathungu, 35, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Montevallo

Sept. 3

-Santos Antonio Reyes Garcia, 39, of Centreville, traffic – DUIA.

-Marcus Jerome Lilly, 47, of Montevallo, agency assist arrest.

Sept. 4

-Daniel Acevedo Portillo, 22, of Alabaster, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

Sept. 5

-Brianna Antoinette Jones, 29, of Montevallo, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

-Seth Thomas Harrison, 21, of Montevallo, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

Pelham

Aug. 28

-Daniel Trevino Sanchez, 29, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

-Damon Knotts, 50, of Calverty City, KS, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer.

Aug. 29

-Bryan Williams, 42, of Calera, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege and traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.

-Kimberly Wallis, 34, of Hoover, drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale and unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances.

-Hilmar Orozco, 37, of Pelham, domestic violence by strangulation or suffocation.

Aug. 30

-Jimmy Brown, 52, of Steele, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving and traffic – NSB no seat belt.

Aug. 31

-Elvis Martinez Tabora, 45, of Birmingham, public intoxication – appears in public place under influence.

Sept. 1

-Kiera Lewis, 25, of Montgomery, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.

Sept. 2

-Richard Kerr, 54, of Montgomery, public intoxication – appears in public place under influence.

-Shon Stone, 27, of Greenville, traffic – tinted windows.

Sept. 3

-Michael Lagrone, 45, of Jemison, criminal trespass in the third degree – enters/remains.

-Chatanya Johnson, 44, of Birmingham, traffic – speeding – no workers – construction zone.