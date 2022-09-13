Divorces for Aug. 4 through Sept. 5

The following individuals were issued divorces in Shelby County from Aug. 4-Sept. 5:

-Thomas Raymond Coleman, III, of Birmingham, and Christina Lynn Coleman, of Scotland, PA.

-Joshua Lee Smith, of Jemison, and Ashley Nicole Smith, of Harpersville.

-Sandra Espinoza Castro, of Montevallo, and Luis Arguello Vazquez, of Montevallo.

-Timothy O’Neal Hulsey, of Alabaster, and Emily Dean Hulsey, of Alabaster.

-Jeremy James McMillan, of Chelsea, and Latasha Nadine McMillan, of Birmingham.

-Erika Bershun Jackson-Hamilton, of Birmingham, and David Earl Hamilton, of Pelham.

-Katie Anne Taylor, of Birmingham, and Edward Daniel Whitehead, of Vestavia.

-James Joseph Bentley, of Centerpoint, and Nicole Breanne Bentley, of Pelham.

-Kimberly Dawn Brecht, of Alabaster, and Stephen Edward Brecht, of Alabaster.

-Debbie Mitchem Collins, of Vestavia Hills, and Boyd Darryl Collins, of Birmingham.

-Lindsey Taylor Spears, of Calera, and Joshua Collin Spears, of Montevallo.

-Steven Ray Eddy, of Wilsonville, and Rebecca Diane Eddy, of Shelby.

-Amanda Franklin, of Chelsea, and Roman Harris, of Pinson.

-Derek C. Lemke, of Birmingham, and Julie H. Lemke, of Birmingham.

-Sylvia C. Harrelson, of Alabaster, and Gregory A. Harrelson, of Alabaster.

-Rebecca Lynn Smith, of Birmingham, and Isaac Duane Smith, of Sunapee, NH.

-Jessica Humber, of Alabaster, and Hatari Santez West, of Alabaster.

-Melinda K. Swarts, of Birmingham, and Thomas Eli Swarts, of Birmingham.

-Lawrence M. Toups, of Chelsea, and Amechele Colvin Toups, of Chelsea.

-Dawn C. Cwynar, of Birmingham, and Jeffrey E. Cwynar, of Birmingham.

-Valerie Smith, of Bessemer, and Anthony Rhine, of Alabaster.

-P. Suzanne Williams, of Birmingham, and Mark Joseph Omietanski, of Birmingham.

-Dottie Wilson, of Pelham, and William Eaton, of Pelham.

-Jessica B. Cosper, of Birmingham, and Billy M. Cosper, III, of Pelham.

-Julie Wehner, of Birmingham, and Bradley R. Wehner, of Birmingham.

-Badolsadat Mahdavi Wimbish, of Birmingham, and Christopher Brannon Wimbish, of Birmingham.

-Leslie Denise Amero, of Alabaster, and Adrien Harold Amero, of Alabaster.

-Patricia Murray, of Birmingham, and Alan J. Murray, of Birmingham.

-Jessica Bonilla, of Alabaster, and Josue E. Bonilla, of Alabaster.

-LaCharles M. King, of Sterrett, and Jeana Dianne King, of Maylene.

-Nicole Rachelle Henderson De Yat, of Montevallo, and Ismael Antonio Yat, of Alabaster.

-Robin Ato, of Hoover, and Koffi Christian Ato, of Hoover.

-Amber Marie Fraser, of Pelham, and Casey Donovan Fraser, of Pelham.

-Payton Dawn Neumann, of Chelsea, and Taylor Matthew Neumann, of Chelsea.

-Courtney Brooke Dees, of Maylene, and David Ryan Bright-Dees, of Chelsea.

-Rickey Lott, of Titus, and Kassandra Berrios-Beck, of USS Mobile Bay.

-Dillon Leon Shepherd, of Calera, and Kristian Marie Hormberg, of Birmingham.

-Andee Lauren Matthews, of Chelsea, and Justin Brooks, Neal, of Hoover.

-Cassie Leigh Franklin, of Calera, and Cameron Bruce Lee Franklin, of Calera.

-Lakin Kirkley, of Foley, and Daniel Kirkley, of Montevallo.

-Sara K. Griffin, of Pelham, and Brian Griffin, of Pelham.

-Kathryn Lindsey King, of Alabaster, and Sean Patrick King, of Clayton.

-Brenda Kay Kilgore Hill, of Childersburg, and Samuel Ray Hill, of Columbiana.