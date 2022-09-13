Divorces for Aug. 4 through Sept. 5
Published 2:49 pm Tuesday, September 13, 2022
The following individuals were issued divorces in Shelby County from Aug. 4-Sept. 5:
-Thomas Raymond Coleman, III, of Birmingham, and Christina Lynn Coleman, of Scotland, PA.
-Joshua Lee Smith, of Jemison, and Ashley Nicole Smith, of Harpersville.
-Sandra Espinoza Castro, of Montevallo, and Luis Arguello Vazquez, of Montevallo.
-Timothy O’Neal Hulsey, of Alabaster, and Emily Dean Hulsey, of Alabaster.
-Jeremy James McMillan, of Chelsea, and Latasha Nadine McMillan, of Birmingham.
-Erika Bershun Jackson-Hamilton, of Birmingham, and David Earl Hamilton, of Pelham.
-Katie Anne Taylor, of Birmingham, and Edward Daniel Whitehead, of Vestavia.
-James Joseph Bentley, of Centerpoint, and Nicole Breanne Bentley, of Pelham.
-Kimberly Dawn Brecht, of Alabaster, and Stephen Edward Brecht, of Alabaster.
-Debbie Mitchem Collins, of Vestavia Hills, and Boyd Darryl Collins, of Birmingham.
-Lindsey Taylor Spears, of Calera, and Joshua Collin Spears, of Montevallo.
-Steven Ray Eddy, of Wilsonville, and Rebecca Diane Eddy, of Shelby.
-Amanda Franklin, of Chelsea, and Roman Harris, of Pinson.
-Derek C. Lemke, of Birmingham, and Julie H. Lemke, of Birmingham.
-Sylvia C. Harrelson, of Alabaster, and Gregory A. Harrelson, of Alabaster.
-Rebecca Lynn Smith, of Birmingham, and Isaac Duane Smith, of Sunapee, NH.
-Jessica Humber, of Alabaster, and Hatari Santez West, of Alabaster.
-Melinda K. Swarts, of Birmingham, and Thomas Eli Swarts, of Birmingham.
-Lawrence M. Toups, of Chelsea, and Amechele Colvin Toups, of Chelsea.
-Dawn C. Cwynar, of Birmingham, and Jeffrey E. Cwynar, of Birmingham.
-Valerie Smith, of Bessemer, and Anthony Rhine, of Alabaster.
-P. Suzanne Williams, of Birmingham, and Mark Joseph Omietanski, of Birmingham.
-Dottie Wilson, of Pelham, and William Eaton, of Pelham.
-Jessica B. Cosper, of Birmingham, and Billy M. Cosper, III, of Pelham.
-Julie Wehner, of Birmingham, and Bradley R. Wehner, of Birmingham.
-Badolsadat Mahdavi Wimbish, of Birmingham, and Christopher Brannon Wimbish, of Birmingham.
-Leslie Denise Amero, of Alabaster, and Adrien Harold Amero, of Alabaster.
-Patricia Murray, of Birmingham, and Alan J. Murray, of Birmingham.
-Jessica Bonilla, of Alabaster, and Josue E. Bonilla, of Alabaster.
-LaCharles M. King, of Sterrett, and Jeana Dianne King, of Maylene.
-Nicole Rachelle Henderson De Yat, of Montevallo, and Ismael Antonio Yat, of Alabaster.
-Robin Ato, of Hoover, and Koffi Christian Ato, of Hoover.
-Amber Marie Fraser, of Pelham, and Casey Donovan Fraser, of Pelham.
-Payton Dawn Neumann, of Chelsea, and Taylor Matthew Neumann, of Chelsea.
-Courtney Brooke Dees, of Maylene, and David Ryan Bright-Dees, of Chelsea.
-Rickey Lott, of Titus, and Kassandra Berrios-Beck, of USS Mobile Bay.
-Dillon Leon Shepherd, of Calera, and Kristian Marie Hormberg, of Birmingham.
-Andee Lauren Matthews, of Chelsea, and Justin Brooks, Neal, of Hoover.
-Cassie Leigh Franklin, of Calera, and Cameron Bruce Lee Franklin, of Calera.
-Lakin Kirkley, of Foley, and Daniel Kirkley, of Montevallo.
-Sara K. Griffin, of Pelham, and Brian Griffin, of Pelham.
-Kathryn Lindsey King, of Alabaster, and Sean Patrick King, of Clayton.
-Brenda Kay Kilgore Hill, of Childersburg, and Samuel Ray Hill, of Columbiana.