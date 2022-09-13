Land transactions for July 20 through July 22

The following land transactions occurred between July 20 and July 22.

July 20

-Charles Stewart to Michelle L. Watts, for $324,000, for Lot 5 in Country View Estates Phase 3.

-Rebecca C. Reed to David T. Crockett, for $192,750, for Lot 3 in Dearing Downs 12th Additions 1st Phase.

-Tommy J. Yarbrough to Opendoor Property J LLC, for $194,000, for Lot 47 in Stonecreek Phase 3 Final Plat.

-Gary Martin to Nathan Allen, for $650,000, for Lot 13 in Aaronvale Phase 2 Final Record Plat.

-Nathan J. Adams to Amar Hegde, for $230,900, for Lot 4A-3 in Davis Family Subdivision a Re Subdivide of Lot 4A.

-Robert A. Trione to Tawanna T. Jones, for $350,000, for Lot 82 in Broken Bow 2nd Addition.

-Jason B. Hardy to Nicole Tureaud Newell, for $649,900, for Lot 2213 in Birkdale at Ballantrae Final Plat.

-Vivian A. Anderson to Woody Elliott Investments LLP, for $187,000, for Lot 58 in Daventry Sector 1 Resurvey.

-Shannon M. McBay to Keely E. Berry, for $315,000, for Lot 6-A in Mullins East Side Addition to Helena Resurvey of Lots 5, 6 and 7.

-Rosemary Boatwright to Elvita L. Rodriguez, for $320,000, for Lot 18 in Dearing Downs 10th Addition Resurvey of Lots 17 and 18.

-Ruby Webster to Lee Webster, for $656,122.70, for property in Section 1, Township 21 South, Range 5 West.

-Tina C. Eddings to Tina C. Eddings, for $120,000, for Lot 14 in Meadowgreen.

-Jesus Alberto Garcia Villalvazo to Shaneira Marshawn Harris, for $397,000, for Lot 140 in Lake Forest First Sector.

-Steven A. Smith to Abigail Drummond, for $460,000, for Lot 3 in High Chaparral Sector 3 First Addition.

-Valor Communities LLC to Stephen Jermaine Reynolds, for $499,850, for Lot 259 in Wynlake Phase 5 Amended Plat.

-Arnold P. Freeman to Nathan Freeman, for $150,000, for property in Section 22, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Jeremy L. Hixon to William Stallings, for $370,000, for Lot 352 in Silver Creek Sector III Phase II.

-Andrew Nichols to Shirley Cunningham, for $200,000, for Lot 2 in Cambridge Park.

-Linda M. Lee to Carra Rental Properties LLC, for $156,500, for Lot 106 in Gables a Condominium Amended.

-Mark L. Smith to Mark L. Smith, for $245,900, for Lot 8 in Altadena Valley Country Club Sector.

-Stephen J. Reynolds to Opendoor Property J. LLC, for $252,800, for Lot 201 in Savannah Pointe Sector II Phase II.

-Tony Green to Michael Andrew Kearns, for $365,000, for Lot 20 in Homestead Sector B.

-Marco A. Diaz to Elsa Mongradon, for $81,000, for Lots 1 and 2 in E. S. Saffords Map.

-David Aaron Crane to Brook Nicole Wray, for $56,000, for Lot 7 in Farris Subdivision First Addition.

July 21

-Charles W. Callans to Troy K. Sandlin, for $442,600, for Lot 7 in G. S. Cross Estate Resurvey of Lots 7A and 8A.

-Mary Gosa to Jena Karen Johnson, for $331,000, for property in Section 4, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Kevin Jay Rackham to Devyn Corren Jackson, for $285,000, for Lot 28 in Cahaba Valley Estates 6th Sector.

-Troy K. Sandlin to Jason Michael Simpson, for $589,900, for Lot 43 in Marwood 3rd Sector Amended Map.

-Cameron Trey Duffey to SQRE SFR Investments LLC, for $254,100, for Lot 58 in Holland Lakes Sector One.

-Sheila D. Maddox Clinton to Hakeem Jamaal Lipscomb, for $325,000, for Lot 10 in Chesser Reserve Phase II.

-Jonathan K. Hasson to Martin Jerome Anderson, for $610,000, for Lot 30 in Windchase Givianpours Addition to Meadow Brook.

-Angela P. Evans to Tammie R. Tubbs, for $88,040.35, for Lot 94 in Camden Cove Sector 8 Final Plat.

-Wayne M. Jones to Hill Top Group LLC, for $240,000, for property in Section 20, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Jeremy F. Lewis to Jeremy F. Lewis, for $10,000, for Lot 1 in Meadow Brook 12th Sector 1st Addition.

-Mahmonir Mary Mostaghimi to Progressive Real Estate LLC, for $630,000, for Lots 1 and 2 in Nickersons and Scoot Survey.

-Avondale Development Company to EZ Assets LLC, for $1,100,000, for property in Section 2, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Latoya Hagler, for $451,360, for Lot 116 in Simms Landing Phase 1B Final Plat.

-Leslie Gallina to Kyle Robert Morgan, for $315,000, for property in Section 4, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Dennis T. Bynum to Richard Sanders, for $354,500, for Lot 47 in Hills at Brookhighland.

-Lauren Louise Lindberg to Javier A. Mazzoni, for $295,000, for Lot 603 in Lofts at Edenton 7th Amended Plat.

-Earl Brasher to Connie Mead, for $131,890, for property in Section 30, Township 8, Range 2 East.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Courtney Gibson, for $278,920, for Lot 254 in Camden Park Phase Two.

-Tyler Glenn Corson to Michelle Garland Segrest, for $275,000, for Lot 774 in Waterford Village Sector 5 Phase 4.

-Charles S. Hooper to Gary Leonard Van Atta, for $310,000, for Lots 22 and 33 in Hubbard and Givans Subdivision.

-Gregory C. Williams to Gregory C. Williams, for $326,700, for Lot 107 in Grey Oaks Sector 1 Final Plat.

-Statewide Corporation to Adams Homes LLC, for $1,178,000, for Lot 201 through 218 and 222, and Lots 3A, 4A, 6A, 7A, 8A, 9A, 10A, 12A, 13A, 14A, 15A and 14 A in Yellow Leaf Farms Resurvey.

-Michael G. Whitaker to Vicky L. Oakley, for $615,000, for Lot 10 in Meadow Brook Fifth Sector First Phase.

-Vicky L. Oakley to Ethan Green, for $615,000, for Lot 10 in Meadow Brook Fifth Sector First Phase.

-Kellie Dawn Lambert to Kellie Dawn Lambert, for $305,140, for Lot 106 in Wynlake Phase 4C.

July 22

-Karen Lane Work Moore to Jerry Steven Moore, for $223,000, for Lot 1 in York Subdivision.

-Rosalyn R. Scott to David J. Zarzaur, for $246,000, for ot 1356 in Macallan at Ballantrae Phase 2.

-Patrick Carden to Jack S. Shields, for $190,000, for Lot 203 in Sterling Oaks Condominium.

-Team Home Builders LLC to April Lynn Mraz, for $20,000, for Lot 406 in Lime Creek Phase 4 at Chelsea Preserve.

-Carol Griffith Jarrett to Carol H. Griffith, for $180,000, for Lot 32 in Stratford Place Phase II Final Plat.

-Randy McSherdon to Randy McSherdon, for $124,900, for property in Section 6, Township 21 South, Range 2 East.

-Chelsea Selig LLC to ECS Development LLC, for $725,000, for Lot 7 in Chelsea Crossroads.

-Jefferson C. Roberts to Michael Chase Armstrong, for $442,900, for Lot 137 in Hillsboro Phase 11.

-Calera Autoplex LLC to Dind Enterprises LLC, for $125,000, for Lots 15 and 16 in J H Dunstans Survey of Calera.

-Sharif Inc. to Dind Enterprises LLC, for $400,000, for Lots 11, 12, 13 and 14 in J E Dunstans Map and Survey of Calera.

-Timothy W. Parrish to David Bradley Reeves, for $448,900, for Lot 5 in Sunrise Cove.

-Wayne C. Ratliff to Kenneth Todd Nichols, for $290,000, for Lot 2866 in Weatherly Highlands The Cove Sector 28 Phase 1.

-Daryl B. McIntosh to Daryl McIntosh, for $10,000, for Lot 295 in Chandalar South Sixth Sector Addition.

-Robert D. Shaw to Oscar Martinez Lovera, for $235,000, for Lot 8 in Wooddale.

-Robert A. Wagstaff to Infinity Holdings LLC, for $140,000, for Lot 2 in Breckenridge Park Resurvey.

-Walter C. Hayden to Sitz Properties LLC, for $210,000, for Lot 129 in Amberley Woods 5th Sector Amended Map.

-Cynthia Belyeu to Joseph Chadman Ponter, for $205,000, for Lot 22 in Arden Subdivision.

-Michael D. Ryan to Justin L. Wood, for $830,000, for Lot 934 in Greystone Legacy 9th Sector.

-Norman W. Naccari to John David Edwin Naccari, for $142,510, for Lot 3 in Selkirk A Subdivision of Inverness Phase IV.

-Cadence Riley Serna to Birmingham Homebuyers LLC, for $143,600, for Lot 53 in Union Station Phase II.

-David R. Luthin to Anne Marie Schmidt, for $825,000, for Lot 3244 in Riverchase Country Club 32nd Addition.

-Adell Benton to Patricia K. Thompson, for $365,000, for Lot 57 in Eagle Trace Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Jon Kelton to Orvis Wesley Taylor, for $450,000, for Lot 2629 in Weatherly Highlands The Ledges Sector 26 Phase One.

-Summit Realty LLC to FKH SFR L LP, for $271,000, for Lot 15 in Waterstone Phase 5 Final Plat.

-Jerry W. Flowers to FKH SFR L LP, for $476,500, for Lot 455 in Riverwoods Phase III Fourth Sector Final Plat.