Municipal police reports for Aug. 24 through Sept. 7

The following incidents were reported by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Aug. 24 through Sept. 7.

Alabaster

Aug. 29

-Operating vehicle without insurance from the 700 Block of Highway 31 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or lesS) from the 200 Block of Corporate Woods Drive (commercial/office building). Damaged was office-type equipment black vending machine display valued at $500.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was thermal jogger, hoodie, fleece top, girls shoes, INF SS CRPR and boys jersey valued at $98.90.

-Information only from the 2500 Block of Windsor Court (other/unknown).

-Domestic violence – harassment from the 2100 Block of Kent Dairy Road (specialty store).

-Trespassing notice from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (grocery/supermarket).

-Recovered stolen property from the 100 Block of Simmsville Road (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Recovered was a silver 2015 Honda Accord valued at $5,000.

Aug. 30

-Domestic incident from the 1100 Block of King Arthur Court.

-Found drivers license from the 400 Block of Hillwood Park South (parking lot/drop lot/garage).

-Domestic violence – third degree – criminal mischief 3rd from the 100 Block of 13th Street SW (residence/home). Damaged was a black car tire valued at $1.

-Information only from the 8100 Block of Highway 119 (government/public building).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $84.43.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $76.85.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $44.43.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $51.94.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $56.81.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Interstate 65 at mile marker 236 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

Aug. 31

-Information only from the 100 Block of Cohill Drive (residence/home).

-Property damage from Interstate 65 Northbound (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a black Lexus ES350 automobile valued at $5,000.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $7.08.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $21.88.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $14.88.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $14.88.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $11.36.

-Property damage from the 500 Block of U.S. Highway 31 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was vehicle parts/accessories valued at $200.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 800 Block of Independence Drive (other/unknown). Stolen was a black Pittsburgh 225pc toolset and a chest toolbox valued at $350.

Sept. 1

-Bench warrant from U.S. Highway 31 and South Colonial Drive.

-Information only from the 600 Block of Promenade Parkway. Stolen was merchandise valued at $250.

-Illegal possession credit/debit card and theft of lost property 4th degree from the 100 Block of Market Center Drive (drug store/doctor’s office/hospital). Stolen was a brown wallet, money, Belk card, JCPenny card, Wells Fargo credit and Wells Fargo debit cards valued at $105.

-Property damage from 1st Avenue West (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Information only from the 1200 Block of Grandview Lane.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Stolen was assorted items valued at $48.64.

-Property damage from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged was automobile drivers side paint valued at $100.

Sept. 2

-Information only from the 1400 Block of 1st Street North. Recovered was a shadow systems handgun valued at $900.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $93.98.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 1800 Block of Corporate Woods Drive (commercial/office building). Stolen was a tablet and tablet charger valued at $225.

-Information only from the 600 Block of 2nd Street NE.

Sept. 3

-Death investigation from the 2000 Block of King Charles Court (residence/home).

-Information only from the 200 Block of Fran Drive.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $7.88.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Stolen was merchandise valued at $7.88.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $21.86.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $29.76.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $29.76.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $29.76.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $15.76.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $15.76.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $15.76.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $7.88.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $23.64.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 200 Block of South Colonial Drive (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $968.95.

-Information only from the 200 Block of Hillwood Lane (residence/home). Damaged was a red Ford pickup, white Cherokee and covered utility trailer valued at $5,000.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $104.41.

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Maylene Lane.

-Animal complaint from the 100 Block of Hackberry Lane.

-Minor in possession of alcohol from the 1700 Block of Tahiti Lane (residence/home).

-Information only from the 10600 Block fo Highway 119 (restaurant).

Sept. 4

-Leaving the scene of an accident from the 1600 Block of Kent Dairy Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-FTA – dangerous drugs from 5th Avenue SE at Simmsville Road.

-Trespassing notice from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store).

-Animal complaint from the 7100 Block of Highway 119.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $42.88.

-Property damage from the 300 Block of South Colonial Drive (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged was a white Mazda 6 automobile valued at $1.

Sept. 5

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $72.95.

-Trespassing notice form the 1000 Block of 1st Street South.

-Theft of lost property second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) from the 3500 Block of Highway 31 (department/discount store). Stolen was an Apple iPhone valued at $1,600.

-Domestic incident from the 9000 Block of Highway 17.

Calera

Aug. 24

-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 231.

-MVC from the 90 Block of Market Place Circle.

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 400 Block of Grantham Road.

-Property damage – private property accident from the 4300 Block of Highway 31.

-Harassment from Calera.

-Burglary third degree and theft of property from the 90 Block of Clearbrook.

Aug. 25

-Possession of a controlled substance from the 119000 Block of Highway 25.

-MVC from the 800 Block of Highway 42.

-Fraud – identity theft from Kensington Place.

-Incident from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from the 6300 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from the 4800 Block of Spring Creek Road.

-MVC from the 7100 Block of Highway 70.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from Calera.

Aug. 26

-MVC from the 1200 Block of 8th Avenue.

-MVC from the 60 Block of Highway 87.

-Information only – lost property from the 10000 Block of Highway 25.

-MVC from the 9900 Block of Highway 25.

-Property damage vehicle – deer – property damage vehicle vs. deer from the 8200 Block of Highway 31.

Aug. 27

-Found property from the 1200 Block of Village Trail.

-Information only from 10000 Block of Highway 25.

Aug. 28

-Domestic incident from the 2100 Block of Village Lane.

-Property damage from the 100 Block of Waterford Club Drive.

-Sexual extortion from the 100 Block of Old Ivy Road.

Aug. 29

-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 226.

-Domestic violence – third degree – harassment from the 100 Block of Shiloh Creek Drive.

-Cruelty to animals from the 90 Block of Albright Farm Road.

-Domestic incident from the 600 Block of Enclave Lane.

-Fraud – identity theft from the 200 Block of Rossburg Drive.

-Notice of trespass from the 20 Block of Dogwood Drive.

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 5100 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

Aug. 30

-Burglary third degree, criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from Doyle Drive.

-Domestic incident from the 200 Block of Village Drive.

-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 232.

-Property damage from the 1000 Block of Lakeview Lane.

-Possession of a controlled substance from the 1900 Block of 9th Street.

-Information only from the 10000 Block of Highway 25.

Sept. 1

-MVC from the 6300 Block of Highway 31.

-Miscellaneous from the 2200 Block of Highway 84.

-Domestic incident from the 900 Block of 10th Street.

-Property damage – miscellaneous from the 6300 Block of Highway 31.

-Private property wreck from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500-$2,500 from the 9700 Block of Highway 25.

Sept. 2

-MVC from the 600 Block of Highway 31.

-Animal bite from the 300 Block of Highway 304.

-MVC from the 15600 Block of Highway 25.

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (theft of property) and theft of property second from the 9700 Block of Alabama 25.

-Information only from the 1000 Block of 18th Street.

-MVC from the 11200 Block of Highway 22.

Sept. 3

-Property damage – private property wreck from the 60 Block of Highway 304.

Sept. 4

-Property damage – private property wreck from the 2200 Block of Highway 84.

-Information only – incident from the 100 Block of Supercenter Drive.

-Custody dispute from the 10000 Block of Highway 25.

-MVC from the 2400 Block of 16th Street.

-MVC from the 10300 Block of Highway 25.

-Property damage from the 200 Block of Pamela Drive.

Sept. 5

-Drug overdose and information only – discharge firearm on duty from the 100 Block of Clearbrook Lane.

-MVC from the 9900 Block of Highway 22.

-Hit and run from Interstate 65 at mile marker 227.

-Property damage vehicle – deer – property damage – vehicle vs. deer from Highway 25 at Highway 23.

-MVC from the 100 Block of Market Place Circle.

-Possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 100 Block of Camden Cove Parkway.

Helena

Aug. 29

-Damage to property from the 1300 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.

-Theft of services 4th from Highway 17.

-Probation violation from the 300 Block of McDown Road, Columbiana.

-Domestic violence – third degree – criminal mischief from the 8000 Block of Rockhampton Circle.

Aug. 30

-Miscellaneous from Wellwood Circle.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from Highway 17.

-Criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) from Tucker Road.

Aug. 31

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from Riverwoods Parkway Bridge.

-Death investigation from the 4000 Block of Old Cahaba Parkway.

-Miscellaneous from Helena High School.

-Domestic incident from Riverwoods Court.

-Miscellaneous from Helena High School.

-Miscellaneous from Helena High School.

Sept. 1

-Bail jumping second degree from the 300 Block of South Colonial Drive, Alabaster.

-Dog bite from Spencer Lane.

-Possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and carry brass knuckles/slingshot from Highway 52 West at Hillsboro Parkway.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia from County Road 14 and Prescott Circle.

Sept. 2

-Attempting to elude a police officer from Sunnybrook Lane and Sunset Lane.

-Found property from Sunnybrook Lane.

-Minor in possession of alcohol from Helena High School.

Sept. 3

-Public intoxication and minor in possession of alcohol from Helena Road.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from County Road 17 at Fox Valley Farms Road.

-Domestic dispute from O’Connor Court.

-Miscellaneous information from Cahaba Club Drive.

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from Laurel Woods Lane.

Sept. 4

-Criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) from Penhale Park Road.

-Dog violation from 1st Avenue West.

-Domestic violence – third degree and resisting arrest from the 4000 Block of Falliston Drive.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Helena Marketplace.

Sept. 5

-Domestic violence – second degree and theft of property 3rd from Hillsboro Lane.

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less from 3rd Street.

Montevallo

Aug. 31

-Trespass warning from Highway 25 (supermarket).

Sept. 1

-Fraud – FUCC fraudulent use credit/debit card and fraud – identity theft from Commerce Street (residence/home). Stolen was identity valued at $0.

Sept. 2

-Trespass warning from Alabama Highway 25 (department store).

-Information only from University Mobile Home Park (residence/home).

-Trespass warning from Main Street (restaurant).

Sept. 3

-Larceny/theft – theft – miscellaneous, $1,500-$2,500 and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from Skyview Drive (parking lot/garage). Stolen was a black 9mm Beretta valued at $800.

-Information only from Cobblestone Lane (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft – miscellaneous, $1,500-$2,500 and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from Skyview Drive (parking lot/garage). Stolen was a black 9mm Beretta valued at $800.

Sept. 4

-Burglary – residence – no force from the 100 Block of Salem Road (residence/home). Stolen was a PS4, cash and a Panasonic G85 camera valued at $1,400.

Sept. 5

-Trespass warning from Highway 25 (restaurant).

-Property damage from the 300 Block of Skyview Drive (parking lot/garage). Damaged was a front bumper valued at $2,000.

-Domestic incident from Pineview Road (residence/home).

-Trespass warning from Spring Creek Road (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft – miscellaneous, $500 or less from Alabama Highway 25 (parking lot/garage). Stolen was various bills of U.S. currency valued at $100.

Sept. 6

-Domestic violence 3rd degree – aggravated assault from Salem Road (residence/home).

-Trespass warning from Highway 25 (supermarket).

Sept. 7

-Information only from Montevallo (highway/street).

Pelham

Aug. 28

-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen locally/recovered local was merchandise valued at $23.

Aug. 29

-Identity theft from the 1000 Block of Stoneykirk Road (other/unknown location). Stolen, not recovered was identification valued at $0.

Aug. 30

-Theft from the 300 Block of Highway 52 West (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was a vehicle valued at $1,5000.

-Fraud from the 3100 Block of Pelham Parkway (bank/savings and loan). Recovered was a check valued at $0.

-Forgery from the 3000 Block of Wilson Street (commercial/office building). Counterfeited/forged were checks valued at $1,091.47.

Aug. 31

-Theft from the 300 Block of Mills Way (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was money valued at $271.

Sept. 2

-Theft from the 3000 Block of Pelham Parkway (convenience store). Stolen, not recovered was miscellaneous valued at $1,027.44.