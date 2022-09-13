Municipal police reports for Aug. 24 through Sept. 7
Published 2:40 pm Tuesday, September 13, 2022
The following incidents were reported by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Aug. 24 through Sept. 7.
Alabaster
Aug. 29
-Operating vehicle without insurance from the 700 Block of Highway 31 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or lesS) from the 200 Block of Corporate Woods Drive (commercial/office building). Damaged was office-type equipment black vending machine display valued at $500.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was thermal jogger, hoodie, fleece top, girls shoes, INF SS CRPR and boys jersey valued at $98.90.
-Information only from the 2500 Block of Windsor Court (other/unknown).
-Domestic violence – harassment from the 2100 Block of Kent Dairy Road (specialty store).
-Trespassing notice from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (grocery/supermarket).
-Recovered stolen property from the 100 Block of Simmsville Road (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Recovered was a silver 2015 Honda Accord valued at $5,000.
Aug. 30
-Domestic incident from the 1100 Block of King Arthur Court.
-Found drivers license from the 400 Block of Hillwood Park South (parking lot/drop lot/garage).
-Domestic violence – third degree – criminal mischief 3rd from the 100 Block of 13th Street SW (residence/home). Damaged was a black car tire valued at $1.
-Information only from the 8100 Block of Highway 119 (government/public building).
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $84.43.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $76.85.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $44.43.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $51.94.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $56.81.
-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Interstate 65 at mile marker 236 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
Aug. 31
-Information only from the 100 Block of Cohill Drive (residence/home).
-Property damage from Interstate 65 Northbound (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a black Lexus ES350 automobile valued at $5,000.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $7.08.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $21.88.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $14.88.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $14.88.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $11.36.
-Property damage from the 500 Block of U.S. Highway 31 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was vehicle parts/accessories valued at $200.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 800 Block of Independence Drive (other/unknown). Stolen was a black Pittsburgh 225pc toolset and a chest toolbox valued at $350.
Sept. 1
-Bench warrant from U.S. Highway 31 and South Colonial Drive.
-Information only from the 600 Block of Promenade Parkway. Stolen was merchandise valued at $250.
-Illegal possession credit/debit card and theft of lost property 4th degree from the 100 Block of Market Center Drive (drug store/doctor’s office/hospital). Stolen was a brown wallet, money, Belk card, JCPenny card, Wells Fargo credit and Wells Fargo debit cards valued at $105.
-Property damage from 1st Avenue West (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
-Information only from the 1200 Block of Grandview Lane.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Stolen was assorted items valued at $48.64.
-Property damage from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged was automobile drivers side paint valued at $100.
Sept. 2
-Information only from the 1400 Block of 1st Street North. Recovered was a shadow systems handgun valued at $900.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $93.98.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 1800 Block of Corporate Woods Drive (commercial/office building). Stolen was a tablet and tablet charger valued at $225.
-Information only from the 600 Block of 2nd Street NE.
Sept. 3
-Death investigation from the 2000 Block of King Charles Court (residence/home).
-Information only from the 200 Block of Fran Drive.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $7.88.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Stolen was merchandise valued at $7.88.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $21.86.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $29.76.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $29.76.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $29.76.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $15.76.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $15.76.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $15.76.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $7.88.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $23.64.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 200 Block of South Colonial Drive (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $968.95.
-Information only from the 200 Block of Hillwood Lane (residence/home). Damaged was a red Ford pickup, white Cherokee and covered utility trailer valued at $5,000.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $104.41.
-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Maylene Lane.
-Animal complaint from the 100 Block of Hackberry Lane.
-Minor in possession of alcohol from the 1700 Block of Tahiti Lane (residence/home).
-Information only from the 10600 Block fo Highway 119 (restaurant).
Sept. 4
-Leaving the scene of an accident from the 1600 Block of Kent Dairy Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
-FTA – dangerous drugs from 5th Avenue SE at Simmsville Road.
-Trespassing notice from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store).
-Animal complaint from the 7100 Block of Highway 119.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $42.88.
-Property damage from the 300 Block of South Colonial Drive (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged was a white Mazda 6 automobile valued at $1.
Sept. 5
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $72.95.
-Trespassing notice form the 1000 Block of 1st Street South.
-Theft of lost property second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) from the 3500 Block of Highway 31 (department/discount store). Stolen was an Apple iPhone valued at $1,600.
-Domestic incident from the 9000 Block of Highway 17.
Calera
Aug. 24
-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 231.
-MVC from the 90 Block of Market Place Circle.
-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 400 Block of Grantham Road.
-Property damage – private property accident from the 4300 Block of Highway 31.
-Harassment from Calera.
-Burglary third degree and theft of property from the 90 Block of Clearbrook.
Aug. 25
-Possession of a controlled substance from the 119000 Block of Highway 25.
-MVC from the 800 Block of Highway 42.
-Fraud – identity theft from Kensington Place.
-Incident from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-MVC from the 6300 Block of Highway 31.
-MVC from the 4800 Block of Spring Creek Road.
-MVC from the 7100 Block of Highway 70.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from Calera.
Aug. 26
-MVC from the 1200 Block of 8th Avenue.
-MVC from the 60 Block of Highway 87.
-Information only – lost property from the 10000 Block of Highway 25.
-MVC from the 9900 Block of Highway 25.
-Property damage vehicle – deer – property damage vehicle vs. deer from the 8200 Block of Highway 31.
Aug. 27
-Found property from the 1200 Block of Village Trail.
-Information only from 10000 Block of Highway 25.
Aug. 28
-Domestic incident from the 2100 Block of Village Lane.
-Property damage from the 100 Block of Waterford Club Drive.
-Sexual extortion from the 100 Block of Old Ivy Road.
Aug. 29
-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 226.
-Domestic violence – third degree – harassment from the 100 Block of Shiloh Creek Drive.
-Cruelty to animals from the 90 Block of Albright Farm Road.
-Domestic incident from the 600 Block of Enclave Lane.
-Fraud – identity theft from the 200 Block of Rossburg Drive.
-Notice of trespass from the 20 Block of Dogwood Drive.
-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 5100 Block of U.S. Highway 31.
Aug. 30
-Burglary third degree, criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from Doyle Drive.
-Domestic incident from the 200 Block of Village Drive.
-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 232.
-Property damage from the 1000 Block of Lakeview Lane.
-Possession of a controlled substance from the 1900 Block of 9th Street.
-Information only from the 10000 Block of Highway 25.
Sept. 1
-MVC from the 6300 Block of Highway 31.
-Miscellaneous from the 2200 Block of Highway 84.
-Domestic incident from the 900 Block of 10th Street.
-Property damage – miscellaneous from the 6300 Block of Highway 31.
-Private property wreck from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500-$2,500 from the 9700 Block of Highway 25.
Sept. 2
-MVC from the 600 Block of Highway 31.
-Animal bite from the 300 Block of Highway 304.
-MVC from the 15600 Block of Highway 25.
-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (theft of property) and theft of property second from the 9700 Block of Alabama 25.
-Information only from the 1000 Block of 18th Street.
-MVC from the 11200 Block of Highway 22.
Sept. 3
-Property damage – private property wreck from the 60 Block of Highway 304.
Sept. 4
-Property damage – private property wreck from the 2200 Block of Highway 84.
-Information only – incident from the 100 Block of Supercenter Drive.
-Custody dispute from the 10000 Block of Highway 25.
-MVC from the 2400 Block of 16th Street.
-MVC from the 10300 Block of Highway 25.
-Property damage from the 200 Block of Pamela Drive.
Sept. 5
-Drug overdose and information only – discharge firearm on duty from the 100 Block of Clearbrook Lane.
-MVC from the 9900 Block of Highway 22.
-Hit and run from Interstate 65 at mile marker 227.
-Property damage vehicle – deer – property damage – vehicle vs. deer from Highway 25 at Highway 23.
-MVC from the 100 Block of Market Place Circle.
-Possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 100 Block of Camden Cove Parkway.
Helena
Aug. 29
-Damage to property from the 1300 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.
-Theft of services 4th from Highway 17.
-Probation violation from the 300 Block of McDown Road, Columbiana.
-Domestic violence – third degree – criminal mischief from the 8000 Block of Rockhampton Circle.
Aug. 30
-Miscellaneous from Wellwood Circle.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from Highway 17.
-Criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) from Tucker Road.
Aug. 31
-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from Riverwoods Parkway Bridge.
-Death investigation from the 4000 Block of Old Cahaba Parkway.
-Miscellaneous from Helena High School.
-Domestic incident from Riverwoods Court.
-Miscellaneous from Helena High School.
-Miscellaneous from Helena High School.
Sept. 1
-Bail jumping second degree from the 300 Block of South Colonial Drive, Alabaster.
-Dog bite from Spencer Lane.
-Possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and carry brass knuckles/slingshot from Highway 52 West at Hillsboro Parkway.
-Driving under the influence – alcohol, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia from County Road 14 and Prescott Circle.
Sept. 2
-Attempting to elude a police officer from Sunnybrook Lane and Sunset Lane.
-Found property from Sunnybrook Lane.
-Minor in possession of alcohol from Helena High School.
Sept. 3
-Public intoxication and minor in possession of alcohol from Helena Road.
-Driving under the influence – alcohol from County Road 17 at Fox Valley Farms Road.
-Domestic dispute from O’Connor Court.
-Miscellaneous information from Cahaba Club Drive.
-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from Laurel Woods Lane.
Sept. 4
-Criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) from Penhale Park Road.
-Dog violation from 1st Avenue West.
-Domestic violence – third degree and resisting arrest from the 4000 Block of Falliston Drive.
-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Helena Marketplace.
Sept. 5
-Domestic violence – second degree and theft of property 3rd from Hillsboro Lane.
-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less from 3rd Street.
Montevallo
Aug. 31
-Trespass warning from Highway 25 (supermarket).
Sept. 1
-Fraud – FUCC fraudulent use credit/debit card and fraud – identity theft from Commerce Street (residence/home). Stolen was identity valued at $0.
Sept. 2
-Trespass warning from Alabama Highway 25 (department store).
-Information only from University Mobile Home Park (residence/home).
-Trespass warning from Main Street (restaurant).
Sept. 3
-Larceny/theft – theft – miscellaneous, $1,500-$2,500 and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from Skyview Drive (parking lot/garage). Stolen was a black 9mm Beretta valued at $800.
-Information only from Cobblestone Lane (residence/home).
-Larceny/theft – theft – miscellaneous, $1,500-$2,500 and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from Skyview Drive (parking lot/garage). Stolen was a black 9mm Beretta valued at $800.
Sept. 4
-Burglary – residence – no force from the 100 Block of Salem Road (residence/home). Stolen was a PS4, cash and a Panasonic G85 camera valued at $1,400.
Sept. 5
-Trespass warning from Highway 25 (restaurant).
-Property damage from the 300 Block of Skyview Drive (parking lot/garage). Damaged was a front bumper valued at $2,000.
-Domestic incident from Pineview Road (residence/home).
-Trespass warning from Spring Creek Road (residence/home).
-Larceny/theft – theft – miscellaneous, $500 or less from Alabama Highway 25 (parking lot/garage). Stolen was various bills of U.S. currency valued at $100.
Sept. 6
-Domestic violence 3rd degree – aggravated assault from Salem Road (residence/home).
-Trespass warning from Highway 25 (supermarket).
Sept. 7
-Information only from Montevallo (highway/street).
Pelham
Aug. 28
-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen locally/recovered local was merchandise valued at $23.
Aug. 29
-Identity theft from the 1000 Block of Stoneykirk Road (other/unknown location). Stolen, not recovered was identification valued at $0.
Aug. 30
-Theft from the 300 Block of Highway 52 West (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was a vehicle valued at $1,5000.
-Fraud from the 3100 Block of Pelham Parkway (bank/savings and loan). Recovered was a check valued at $0.
-Forgery from the 3000 Block of Wilson Street (commercial/office building). Counterfeited/forged were checks valued at $1,091.47.
Aug. 31
-Theft from the 300 Block of Mills Way (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was money valued at $271.
Sept. 2
-Theft from the 3000 Block of Pelham Parkway (convenience store). Stolen, not recovered was miscellaneous valued at $1,027.44.