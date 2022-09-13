Pelham Library to host blood drive

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – The Pelham Public Library will be hosting a blood drive on Monday, Sept. 19 from noon-5 p.m.

“We work with the Red Cross and we have a blood drive every other month here in Pelham at the library,” Library Director Mary Campbell said. “It is in our upstairs programming room and we have been working with them for about a year now.”

Campbell said there is a need for blood right now and donors are a necessity.

“We love working with them because there is a severe need right now and we are happy to help with that,” Campbell said. “There has been a shortage since COVID began. It has just been very difficult for them to get enough blood product for the hospitals in the area. They are working very hard to keep their commitments to the hospital.”

Campbell said she hopes to help in whatever way possible to aid in the blood shortage.

“Our community is really interested in helping,” Campbell said. “We just enjoy being able to help out.”

Registration for the blood drive can be done through the Red Cross official website and walk-in times are also available.

“You can come in, but you may have to wait,” Campbell said. “The best way is to sign up for your time. We have a certain number of appointments, and in most of our drives, we hit our goals that are set for us. We do still have open spots.”

The next blood drive event will be held in November.

“If you can’t make it to this one, in two months, we will have our next one,” Campbell said.

More information can be found on Redcross.org/give.