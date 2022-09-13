Pelham to hold “National Night Out”

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – The Pelham Police and Fire Departments will be holding “National Night Out” on Tuesday, Nov. 2 from 6-8 p.m. at Pelham City Park.

“National Night Out” is an evening to recognize officers and first responders.

“’National Night Out’ is one of our favorite nights of the year,” Police Chief Pat Cheatwood said. “It allows us to meet citizens and have great conversations with them. We can answer questions our citizens may have and showcase the equipment we use daily to better serve and protect them.”

The event is held annually. Prizes will be given away, and free food will be offered to all in attendance. First responder and public safety demonstrations will also be exhibited.

“Our event features free food prepared and served by two of our local churches, who are honored to serve our community with food, fellowship and a smile,” Cheatwood said. “I would like to personally invite all Pelham residents to come out and enjoy a great night with us.”

The opportunity to connect with citizens is appreciated, according to Fire Chief Mike Reid.

“We appreciate the opportunity to partner with the Pelham Police Department to showcase all aspects of public safety,” Reid said.

More information can be found at: www.facebook.com/events/pelham-city-park/national-night-out/631752321136877.