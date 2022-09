Restaurant scores for July

The following food scores were issued from Shelby County from July 1-31:

Food Service Establishment

-Kentucky Fried Chicken; 950 North Main Street, Montevallo; 7/18/22; 73.

-Panjwani and Son LLC dba Exxon; 5373 Highway 280, Harpersville; 7/19/22; 78.

-Mama Coco Cantina LLC; 8176 Highway 31, Calera; 7/6/22; 82.

-Burger King #5490; 517 Cahaba Park Circle, Birmingham; 7/6/22; 87.

-Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe; 630 First Street North Building 2, Alabaster; 7/7/22; 89.

-Sonic Drive In #2787; 3545 Pelham Parkway, Pelham; 7/28/22; 90.

-Red Shamrock Pub; 42 Manning Place, Mt Laurel; 7/5/22; 91.

-Mt Laurel Grocery – Deli; 19 Mt Laurel Avenue, Birmingham; 7/7/22; 92.

-Publix #1281 Deli; 90 Marketplace Circle, Calera; 7/8/22; 92.

-Jack’s #258; 4864 Highway 17, Helena; 7/25/22; 92.

-Chick-fil-A FSU #3934; 64 Highway 304, Calera; 7/8/22; 92.

-Bowlero Riverview; 2908 Riverview Road, Birmingham; 7/1/22; 93.

-Coffee Shoppe; 5275 U.S. Highway 280, Harpersville; 7/19/22; 93.

-Little Donkey; 5363 U.S. Highway 280 South, Birmingham; 7/13/22; 93.

-Mt Laurel LaPlaz; 3 Mt Laurel Avenue, Birmingham; 7/7/22; 93.

-Vocelli’s Pizza; 5479 Highway 280 Suite 12, Birmingham; 7/6/22; 94.

-Publix #838 Deli; 5188 Caldwell Mill Road, Hoover; 7/13/22; 95.

-Texas Roadhouse; 60 Drivers Way, Pelham; 7/1/22; 95.

-Salvatore’s Pizza & Pasta; 4673 Highway 280 South, Birmingham; 7/13/22; 95.

-ANR Texaco, LLC; 4570 Highway 25, Montevallo; 7/6/22; 95.

-Sushi Bar @ Piggly Wiggly – Dunnavant; 1324 Dunnavant Valley Road, Birmingham; 7/5/22; 95.

-Phoenix Senior Living, LLC; 6328 Farley Lane, Birmingham; 7/6/22; 95.

-Zapopan Mexican Restaurante; 4551 Highway 25, Montevallo; 7/12/22; 96.

-Oak House; 300 Carlow Lane #114, Birmingham; 7/7/22; 96.

-Burger King #22010; 3076 Pelham Parkway, Pelham; 7/1/22; 97.

-Piggly Wiggly Deli/Bakery Dunnavant; 1324 Dunnavant Valley Road, Birmingham; 7/5/22; 97.

-Lickin Good Donuts; 9330 Highway 119 Suite 400, Alabaster; 7/21/22; 97.

-The Anvil Pub & Grill, LLC; 611 Doug Baker Blvd., Hoover; 7/22/22; 97.

-Greek Street; 5291 Valleydale Road, Hoover; 7/1/22; 97.

-Taco Bell #029167; 4804 Highway 52, Helena; 7/26/22; 98.

-Little Caesars; 5408 Highway 280, Suite B, Hoover; 7/5/22; 98.

-Pinspiration; 201 Cahaba Park Circle, Birmingham; 7/6/22; 98.

-ROE Hobby, LLC; 10870 Highway 25, Calera; 7/14/22; 98.

-Domino’s Pizza; 125 Buck Creek Plaza, Alabaster; 7/15/22; 99.

-Publix #838 Bakery; 5188 Caldwell Mill Road, Hoover; 7/13/22; 99.

-Jimbo’s Soda Fountain; 9 Mt Laurel Avenue, Birmingham; 7/7/22; 99.

-Wal-Mary #5262 Bakery; 2182 Pelham Parkway, Pelham; 7/11/22; 99.

-Wal-Mart #5262 Deli; 2182 Pelham Parkway, Pelham; 7/11/22; 99.

-Home Plate Cooking, LLC; 5129 Highway 17, Helena; 7/8/22; 99.

-Walmart Market #4189 Bakery; 335 Helena Marketplace, Helena; 7/5/22; 99.

-Walmart Market #4189 Deli; 335 Helena Marketplace, Helena; 7/5/22; 99.

-Louise’s Cakes & Supply; 2655 Pelham Parkway, Pelham; 7/5/22; 99.

-Publix #1074 Meat Market; 4730 Highway 17, Helena; 7/8/22; 100.

-Publix #1074 Bakery; 4730 Highway 17, Helena; 7/8/22; 100.

-Publix #1074 Deli; 4730 Highway 17, Helena; 7/8/22; 100.

-Publix #1074 Seafood Market; 4730 Highway 17, Helena; 7/8/22; 100.

-Publix #1281 Meat Market; 90 Marketplace Circle, Calera; 7/8/22; 100.

-Publix #1281 Seafood Market; 90 Marketplace Circle, Calera; 7/8/22; 100.

-Publix #1281 Bakery; 90 Marketplace Circle, Calera; 7/8/22; 100.

-AFC Sushi @ Publix #1074; 4730 Highway 17, Helena; 7/8/22; 100.

Limited Food

-Quik Trip #7171; 2220 Highway 84, Calera; 7/20/22; 92.

-Quality Inn; 357 Highway 304, Calera; 7/20/22; 93.

-Alabaster Nutrition; 507 1st Street SW, Alabaster; 7/15/22; 93.

-Pure 280; 5127 Highway 280, Harpersville; 7/21/22; 94.

-Circle K #2723806; 16725 Highway 280, Chelsea; 7/18/22; 95.

-Bullet Coffee Company; 5299 Highway 280, Birmingham; 7/18/22; 95.

-The Dive Bar; 721 Middle Street, Montevallo; 7/1/22; 95.

-Circle K #6732; 2157 Valleydale Road, Hoover; 7/13/22; 96.

-Alabaster Marathon; 10777 Highway 119, Alabaster; 7/14/22; 96.

-Sweet Frog; 250 Doug Baker Blvd., Hoover; 7/22/22; 96.

-Greystone Shell; 5408 Highway 280, Hoover; 7/5/22; 96.

-Circle K #2723682; 715 Cahaba Valley Road, Pelham; 7/1/22; 96.

-Ozan Vineyard & Cellars; 173 Highway 301, Calera; 7/13/22; 96.

-Dogtown Chevron; 5900 Highway 31, Calera; 7/12/22; 96.

-Papa John’s Pizza #5094; 100 Hampton Drive Suite A, Calera; 7/8/22; 96.

-Industrial Food Mart; 151 Industrial Road, Alabaster; 7/7/22; 97.

-Grady Parker Senior Center; 434 Vine Street, Montevallo; 7/12/22; 97.

-Quick Shop #21; 1314 Dunnavant Valley Road, Birmingham; 7/7/22; 97.

-Cinnaholic; 270 Doug Baker Blvd., Hoover; 7/22/22; 97.

-Airport Shell; 60 Highway 87, Calera; 7/15/22; 98.

-Ground Up Coffee & Smoothies; 15582 Highway 280 Suite 100, Chelsea; 7/18/22; 98.

-Hop In II #010483 (AJEX Food Mart); 5275 U.S. Highway 280, Harpersville; 7/21/22; 98.

-4th & Inches Nutrition; 48 Chesser Crane Road South, Chelsea; 7/18/22; 98.

-Strand Coffeehouse, LLC; 620 Main Street, Montevallo; 7/6/22; 98.

-Publix #1281 Produce; 90 Marketplace Circle, Calera; 7/8/22; 99.

-Subway Walmart #2111; 5335 Highway 280, Birmingham; 7/13/22; 99.

-Publix #1074 Produce; 4730 Highway 17, Helena; 7/8/22; 100.

-Piggly Wiggly Produce Dunnavant; 1324 Dunnavant Valley Road, Birmingham; 7/5/22; 100.

-Rocketts Bug Juice Gardens Inc.; 1402 Dunnavant Valley Road, Birmingham; 7/7/22; 100.

-Harpersville Community Center; 39321 Alabama Highway 25, Harpersville; 7/19/22; 100.

Retail Food Store

-Piggly Wiggly Meat Market Dunnavant; 1324 Dunnavant Valley Road, Birmingham; 7/5/22; 100.

Mobile Food Service

-El Sabor Del Tamal, LLC/Chubbfathers; 1207 1st Street North, Alabaster; 7/14/22; 95.

-GG’s Mobile Unit (Comm-Chelsea); 16586 Highway 280, Chelsea; 7/5/22; 100.

Hotel/Motel

-Quality Inn; 357 Highway 304, Calera; 7/20/22; 86.

Daycare Food Service

-Little Cubs Learn & Play Daycare; 1040 14th Street, Calera; 7/8/22; 92.

-Kingwood Christian Child Development; 200 Harvest Way, Alabaster; 7/8/22; 99.

-Stepping Stones Playschool; 8293 Helena Road, Pelham; 7/1/22; 99.

-Young Impressions Child Care Center; 1321 7th Street SW, Alabaster; 7/8/22; 99.

-Lit’l Bit of Fun Child Development Center; 938 14th Street, Calera; 7/20/22; 100.

-School for Amazing Kids – Calera; 53 Leah Lane, Calera; 7/26/22; 100.