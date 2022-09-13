UA Alumni Chapter donates football guides to first responders

FROM STAFF REPORTS

COLUMBIANA – Every year, the Shelby County University of Alabama Alumni Chapter donates copies of the annual Dick Coffee’s Football Guide to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, and this year was no exception.

On Thursday, Sept. 1, the Chapter donated 240 copies of the 2022 edition of Dick Coffee’s Football Guide to ensure that every employee in the Sheriff’s Office would have the opportunity to receive a guide.

Each 72-page guide contains the football schedules for all DI college teams, all NFL teams and all Alabama high school teams.

The guides were donated by its publisher, Dick Coffee, and there is an emphasis on SEC college teams alongside bonus material.

The Chapter continues to distribute copies of the guide throughout the county, primarily to first responders. Guides have been presented to police, fire and ambulance locations in Columbiana, Alabaster, Pelham and Hoover. The Chapter has distributed more than 500 copies of the guide so far.

The Shelby County UA Chapter is an organization that works with alumni to gather scholarship funds for Shelby County students who wish to attend the university.

Those interested in more information on the Shelby County University of Alabama Alumni Chapter may visit its website at Shelbycountyua.com.