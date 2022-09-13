Sheriff’s reports for Aug. 17 through Aug. 25

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Aug. 17 through Aug. 25.

Aug. 17

-Miscellaneous incident from the 19000 block of Alabama 145, Shelby.

Aug. 19

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 200 block of Cahaba Park Circle, Birmingham. A small metal tin containing white powder field tested positive for methamphetamine (0.95 gram) and a small metal spoon, plastic straw and meth pipe all containing drug residue were confiscated.

-Domestic violence-assault, unlawful imprisonment from the 200 block of Shelby County 81, Vincent. Photographs of injuries were recovered.

-Property damage from the 5000 block of Shelby County 49, Columbiana. A 2018 Nissan Altima was damaged.

-Harassment from the 30000 block of Alabama 25, Wilsonville.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 5000 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 100 block of Howard Hill Drive, Wilsonville.

-Theft of property from the 3700 block of Shoals Court, Birmingham. A total of $2,500 in gift cards were stolen.

-Criminal mischief second degree from the 6200 block of Shelby County 61, Wilsonville. A 2001 Toyota Camry Solara was damaged.

-Domestic investigation from the 6200 block of Shelby County 61, Wilsonville.

-Incident from the 5300 block of Heatherbrooke Parkway, Birmingham.

-Permitting dogs to roam at large, property damage from the 4000 block of Meadowood Drive. Emergency vet bills totaled $1,500 and a screen door sustained $150 in damages.

-Theft of property from the 100 block of Atchison Drive, Chelsea. A total of 110 wooden pallets with a combined value of $550 were stolen.

-Extortion second degree from the 4900 block of Keith Drive, Birmingham.

-Incident from Shelby County 47 north of Joe White Road, Shelby.

-Incident from the 200 block of Woodbridge Trail, Chelsea.

-Theft of property from the 100 block of Shelby County 17, Montevallo. A total of $1,500 in gift cards were stolen.

-Domestic violence from the 10 block of Wild Berry Drive, Westover.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Meat steaks and other miscellaneous groceries valued at $60.94 were stolen.

-Incident from the 100 block of Hawthorne Street, Birmingham.

-Harassing communications from the 4900 block of Cahaba Valley Trace, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 100 block of Prince Road, Vincent.

-Domestic investigation from the 4000 block of Eagle Ridge Court, Birmingham.

Aug. 20

-Forgery, theft of property from the 200 block of Highland View Drive, Birmingham. A check for $14,400.63 was stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Five miscellaneous grocery items valued at $26.94 were stolen, and a DVD with video surveillance of the theft was recovered.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Nine miscellaneous grocery items valued at $34.98 were stolen, and a DVD with video surveillance of the theft was recovered.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Two miscellaneous grocery items valued at $10.25 were stolen, and a DVD with video surveillance of the theft was recovered.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Four miscellaneous grocery items valued at $26.12 were stolen, and a DVD with video surveillance of the theft was recovered.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Fourteen miscellaneous grocery items valued at $40.71 were stolen, and a DVD with video surveillance of the theft was recovered.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Ten miscellaneous grocery items valued at $74.30 were stolen, and a DVD with video surveillance of the theft was recovered.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Thirteen miscellaneous grocery items valued at $51.81 were stolen, and a DVD with video surveillance of the theft was recovered.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Six miscellaneous grocery items valued at $21.25 were stolen, and a DVD with video surveillance of the theft was recovered.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Five miscellaneous grocery items valued at $25.44 were stolen, and a DVD with video surveillance of the theft was recovered.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Three miscellaneous grocery items valued at $12.37 were stolen, and a DVD with video surveillance of the theft was recovered.

-Incident from the 50 block of Wild Turkey Lane, Maylene. An empty syringe with a bent needle and one syringe containing an unknown substance (8 milliliters) were confiscated.

-Death investigation from the 2800 block of Alabama 25, Wilton.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property fourth degree from the 5000 block of Heath Row Drive, Birmingham. A brown wallet with money clip valued at $50, Social Security card and insurance card were stolen.

-Harassing communications from the 2200 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 220 block of Longmeadow Drive, Maylene.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance (two counts) from Shelby County 55 and Maplewood Lane, Sterrett. A partial Suboxone strip still in the package (8 milligrams/2 milligrams, 0.9 gram), a clear plastic baggie containing a crystal type substance that tested positive for meth (1.1 grams) and a clear plastic baggy containing a “used dirty” crystal type substance that tested positive for meth (0.3 gram) were confiscated.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A total of 17 items of general merchandise with a combined value of $174.31 were stolen.

-Domestic violence-harassing communications from the 10 block of Richey Court, Harpersville.

-Violation of protective order from the 4000 block of Water Willow Lane, Hoover.

-Domestic investigation from the 5000 block of Heatherbrooke Parkway, Birmingham.

-Harassing communications from the 5200 block of Harvest Ridge Lane, Birmingham.

-Death investigation from the 5000 block of Meadow Brook Road.

-Illegal possession or fraudulent use of debit or credit card from the 100 block of Brasher Road, Wilsonville.

Aug. 21

-Public intoxication from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Incident from Shelby County 51 and Rich Road, Sterrett. A Wacker Neuson ST 28-track loader skid steer was recovered.

-Incident from the 1000 block of First Street North, Alabaster.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from Shelby County 55 and Sun Valley Circle, Sterrett. A clear plastic baggie containing a crystal type substance that tested positive for meth (2.1 grams) was confiscated.

-Public intoxication from the 100 block of White Circle, Shelby.

-Death investigation from the 100 block of Ashberry Road, Montevallo.

-Harassment from the 400 block of Reach Drive, Birmingham.

-Harassment from the 6500 block of Beaver Brook Cove, Birmingham.

Aug. 22

-Incident from Middle Street at Main Street, Montevallo.

-Theft of property from the 2800 block of Westover Road, Westover. A Wacker Neuson piece of equipment (unspecified) valued at $45,000 was recovered.

-Vehicle recovery from the 900 block of Shelby County 24, Alabaster.

-Incident from the 200 block of Graham Street, Montevallo.

-Incident from the 900 block of Kensington Manor Drive, Calera.

-Incident from the 500 block of The Heights Lane, Calera.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 200 block of Horseback Trail, Shelby.

-Resisting arrest from the 200 block of Horseback Trail, Shelby.

-SORNA violation from an unspecified location in Alabaster.

-Forgery, theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of Shelby County 42, Shelby. A check for $387.61 was stolen.

-Theft of property from the 6000 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham. A 2010 Honda Accord valued at $5,000 was stolen.

-Property damage from Shelby County 39 at U.S. 280, Chelsea. A 2020 Chevy Tahoe was damaged.

-Theft of property from the 1000 block of Dunnavant Valley Road, Birmingham. A total of 70-plus pieces in a Towle Madeira sterling silver kitchen set valued at $1,799 was stolen.

Aug. 23

-Incident from the 500 block of Meadow Drive, Birmingham.

-Theft of property from the 2700 block of Alabama 25, Wilton. A 2020 Hyundai Accent was stolen.

-Incident from Bear Creek Road near Forest Park Drive, Sterrett.

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 11000 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 100 block of Branchwater Way, Maylene.

-Incident from Kinnebrew Drive, Chelsea.

-Unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana from Alabama 25 at Columbiana Square, Columbiana. Methamphetamine (2.3 grams), marijuana (5.3 grams), a round plastic container with removable lid with powder residue and two syringes with orange caps were confiscated.

-Theft of property from an unknown location. Three iPhone 13 phones valued at $2,400 were stolen.

Aug. 24

-Incident from the 30 block of Kings Home Drive, Chelsea.

-Identity theft from the 5000 block of Sunrise Drive, Birmingham. An Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max valued at $1,199.99 was stolen.

-Death investigation from the 100 block of Deer Run Road, Alabaster.

-Fire investigation from the 100 block of Shelby County 483, Vincent.

-Criminal mischief first degree from the 0 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham. A fence sustained $10,000 in damages.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property from the 11500 block of U.S. 280 at Taylor Automotive, Sterrett. A Springfield XD 9 firearm was stolen.

-Harassing communications from Logan Martin Village Road, Vincent.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. “Water Spot” automotive cleaner valued at $17.88, Snyder’s potato chips valued at $3.68, Dr. Teal Essential Oils valued at $5.97 and a 100-pack of Equate bandages valued at $4.97 were stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. An Avia sports bra valued at $16.98 was stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Avia socks valued at $7.97 were stolen.

-Theft of property from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A Groove XL karaoke machine valued at $129 and a Patriot crossbow valued at $398 were stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A Tranquility soft sherpa 15-pound weighted blanket valued at $37.97 was stolen.

Aug. 25

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A Great Value folding chair valued at $7.47, two containers of automotive smoke remover valued at $13.94 and Rx (automotive) valued at $9.47 were stolen.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 6000 block of Shelby County 86, Calera. A plastic baggy containing a crystal-like substance (6 grams), a scale with residue and two syringes with residue were confiscated.

-Attempting to elude from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea.

-Harassment from the 4000 block of Somerset Ridge, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 100 block of Wild Ivy Lane, Maylene.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 1100 block of Dusty Hollow Road, Columbiana. Assorted U.S. currency valued at $500 was stolen.

-Theft of property from the 5000 block of Woodford Drive, Birmingham. A total of $800 in cash, a Rolex watch valued at $5,000, diamond and emerald ring valued at $2,500, sterling silver necklace valued at $50 and sterling silver bracelet valued at $50 were stolen.

-Domestic investigation from the 2000 block of Brook Highland Ridge, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 300 block of College Street, Vincent.

-Theft of property from Oak Hill Drive, Chelsea. A 2021 Chevy Silverado valued at $49,000 was stolen.

-Death investigation from the 1000 block of Eagle Lake Circle, Birmingham.