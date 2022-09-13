Spain Park defeats Chelsea in four close-set match

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

CHELSEA – Spain Park traveled across town to take on Chelsea Thursday, Sept. 9. The

Jaguars took down the Hornets 3-1 in four close sets.

The Jaguars defeated the Hornets 25-21 in the first set. Despite Chelsea’s best efforts and the

Hornets beat the Jaguars 27-25 in the second set, Spain Park defeated Chelsea 25-23 and

25-19 in the remaining sets of the match Thursday evening.

Spain Park senior Emily Breazeale led the Jaguars with 14 kills during the county matchup.

Freshman Megan Ingersoll followed Breazeale with 13 kills.

Seniors Ashley Fowler, Lilly Johnson, and Haley Thompson each made four aces for Spain

Park against Chelsea. While Brooklyn Allison made two aces.

Sophomore, Reagan Gilbert and Ingersoll led Spain Park with two blocks each. Allison had the

highest number of digs for the evening, making 22 throughout the match. Breazeale made 11

digs.

Thompson and Johnson both made 17 assists each. Allison led Spain Park with 25 receptions throughout the evening. Fowler and Ingersoll made 17 each.

Chelsea senior Emma Pohlmann had 13 kills, while sophomore Cara Belcher followed with 10.

Senior Madison Moore led the Hornets with three aces, while senior Ava Morris and junior Mary Kendyl Dojonovic each had two aces.

The Hornets were also led by 13 digs from Sartin, while Dojonovic and Pohlmann each had big nights as well with 12 digs. Moore totaled 20 assists to pave the way in that category.

Chelsea takes on John Carrol at home on Tuesday, Sept. 13. While the Spain Park Jaguar hits the road to take on Oak Mountain Tuesday evening.