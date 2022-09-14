Alabaster authorizes hire of second full-time animal control officer

By EMILY REED | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER – The city of Alabaster recently authorized the hiring of an additional full-time animal control officer for the city.

Alabaster Police Chief Curtis Rigney said due to the city’s growth over the past few years, it has contributed to an increase in animal control calls, leading the department to seek out an additional full-time animal control officer.

Currently, Rigney said, there is only one animal control officer for our city.

Animal control officers are often responsible for things such as capturing and transporting sick or injured animals, helping residents with nuisance problems such as complaints about barking dogs, impounding loose or stray animals, rescuing animals from locked vehicles and abusive or negligent conditions among other things.

In 2021, Rigney said the department received 1,065 calls that were related to animal control, and the number of calls continues to increase each year.

The new position, authorized by the Council during the Aug. 22 meeting, will require two months of training before the officer will work evenings and some weekends.

“This is an excellent position with great benefits and pay,” Rigney said. “We encourage people to apply once the position becomes available on Saturday, Oct. 1.”

Applicants can apply online at Cityofalabaster.com.