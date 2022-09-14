Alabaster Chick-fil-A announces closing for remodel

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – The Alabaster Chick-fil-A announced on Wednesday, Sept. 14 that it will be closing its doors to remodel on Friday, Sept. 23

“We are so appreciative of all the support that has been given to us by the Alabaster community and are so grateful for the ability to take this next step on our journey,” said Chick-fil-A’s Human Resources Manager Wendy Ellison Cain.

The Alabaster Store Director Curtis Wilson said they have been preparing for the remodeling since the beginning of summer.

“We received news that our store was going to be granted the opportunity to receive what’s called a brand refresh,” Wilson said. “The area our guests see when they come in the restaurant is going to be completely redone, so it will have a brand new look to it. It will have a new look and feel to it, and, also, our parking lot is also going to expand just a little bit with a few more spots, and we’ll be building a new drive-thru canopy.”

Wilson said the Alabaster owner and operator also owns the Oak Mountain location, where the majority of the Alabaster staff will be transitioning to while the remodel is taking place.

“We are so appreciative of our Alabaster community and Shelby County in general,” Wilson said. “Being able to serve them has been great, and we are so excited to be able to expand our facility and serve our community around us better. We hope everyone, including our regulars, will come see us at Oak Mountain location in the meantime.”

For future updates, visit the Alabaster Chick-fil-A Facebook page.