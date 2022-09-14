Briarwood continues winning streak

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

NORTH SHELBY – The Briarwood Lions took on the Shades Valley Mounties on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at home. The Lions came out victoriously in a blowout against the Mounties, defeating them 3-0.

Briarwood secured their latest win against Shades Valley by holding a significant lead within the first two sets of the match, 25-14 and 25-7. The Lions secured their latest win by defeating the Mounties 25-23 in a tight final set.

Senior Lindsey Weigant led the Lions with seven kills in the match against Shades Valley. Lindsey Butler and Stella Helms followed Weigant with five kills.

Weigant also served the highest number of aces, totaling five Tuesday evening. Joelle Giadrosich had four aces and Helms and Bradford Latta both totaled three.

Latta and Anna Reid Frost had one solo block each in the match against the Mounties.

Giadrosich led the Lions with 11 digs. Colleen Lehane and Caroline Jones followed Giadrosich with seven and six digs.

In addition to Giadrosich leading the Lions in digs, she also had 17 assists. Piper Eighmy and Helms held the highest number of receptions in the match for the Lions with eight each.

Now 26-6, Briarwood hits the road to Hewitt-Trussville on Thursday, Sept. 14 for their next matchup for the week.