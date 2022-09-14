Buck Creek Lacrosse to return in November

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – Families who attended last year’s edition of Buck Creek Lacrosse will be happy to know the program is returning this upcoming November.

The free event offers Shelby County boys and girls the opportunity to try out lacrosse every Monday throughout the month of November so they can see if they enjoy the sport before tryouts begin in the spring. While last year’s program held lacrosse for three Mondays in the month, the program coordinator Jim Wiley said this year they intend on holding the program for four Mondays.

Wiley said parents are welcome to register ahead of time or show up the day of and register in person.

“Last year when we did Monday night lacrosse, and we had 100 new boys and girls come out and play for the first time, and after that, we grew by about 30 percent from 2021,” Wiley said. “We’re hoping by doing the event again we can continue to grow.”

Wiley said they’re hoping to get over 100 kids signed up for spring 2023.

Boys and girls in grades kindergarten through eighth grade are welcome to participate. This year, there will be a designated time for new players from 6-7 p.m., and then experienced players will be able to take part in speed lacrosse from 7:15-8:30 p.m. Men and women from the Universities of Montevallo and Alabama will be present to lead the players in drills.

Wiley said programs like Buck Creek Lacrosse have a huge impact on kids, both physically and mentally.

“Giving kids the opportunities to play sports impacts them positively in the long term,” he said. “It teaches them how to be good teammates, work with kids from all different backgrounds to reach a common goal, and it teaches them their hard work does pay off.”

Wiley added that lacrosse has a number of positive influences on kids that they can apply to life.

“As far as lacrosse goes, there’s a position for every type of athlete there is,” he said. “Smaller kids, or bigger kids, there is always something you can do. It relies on quick thinking, creative play and communicating during plays and games to be the most effective.”

This year, Buck Creek Lacrosse will take place at Larry Simmons Stadium in Alabaster. To register, visit the Buck Creek Lacrosse Facebook and Instagram pages.