City of Hoover to hold Household Hazardous Waste Day

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

HOOVER – It’s time for those who live in Hoover and Indian Springs Village to clean out their homes of unwanted materials.

The city of Hoover will hold a Household Hazardous Waste Day on Saturday, Sept. 17.

“We do this twice a year just to ensure people have a way to get rid of hazardous items they would otherwise put in the trash,” Administrative Supervisor in Public Works Robin Mangino said.

The city of Hoover has been holding the yearly cleanups since 1999.

“The city of Hoover has always been focused on environmental issues and will continue to do so,” Mangino said.

The event is hosted by MXI, a household hazardous waste collector.

“MXI aims to direct all household materials collected at our events to various programs used for beneficial reuse or recycling,” Mangino said. “They operate their own latex paint recycling facility for paint generated at our collection events. Oil, antifreeze, batteries, light bulbs and more are recycled by specialized vendors. They also recycle or reuse as much packaging as possible.”

The collection will take place from 8 a.m. to noon at the Hoover Public Safety Building.

“Make sure bottles are closed tight, lids are secure and loose items are boxed while transporting,” Mangino said. “Our onsite crews will remove the items for you from your vehicles. (There is) no need to get out of the car.”

The collection is for Hoover and Indian Springs Village residents only, and attendees are required to bring a proof of residence to the collection event.

“It is such a great way for residents of Hoover to safely dispose of household chemicals, pesticides, paints, batteries, tires, automobile fluids, electronics, medications, guns, ammo and other hazardous items,” Mangino said.