Full Moon BBQ in Alabaster awarded Small Employer of the Year at Alabama Governor’s Committee annual awards

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – The Alabaster location of Full Moon BBQ received special recognition at the Alabama Governor’s Committee on the Employment of People with Disabilities (AGCEPD) annual awards ceremony on Thursday, Sept. 8.

The AGCEPD is a program of the Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services. The program’s goals include educating the public about the benefits of hiring people with disabilities and promoting greater independence for people with disabilities.

The awards ceremony is held every year to highlight Alabama businesses that hire people with disabilities in the community.

At Friday’s ceremony, the Alabaster Full Moon BBQ was awarded the Small Employer of the Year award by Gov. Kay Ivey. The award recognizes businesses for hiring “talented determined and skilled people with disabilities, understanding the value of recruiting and hiring people with disabilities and creating a positive culture of inclusiveness in their business,” the business wrote in a Facebook post on Friday, Sept. 9.

“To Gov. Kay Ivey and the entire Alabama Governor’s Committee, thank you for this great honor,” the post said.

Ivey praised the various Alabama businesses for their dedication to representing disabled individuals in the work force in such a positive way and encouraged more businesses to give people with disabilities a chance.

“People with disabilities have successfully performed at every level, and it’s imperative that we continue to promote the abilities of all Alabamians,” she wrote in a Twitter post.