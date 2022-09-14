Old Baker Farm to open pumpkin patch for visitors

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

HARPERSVILLE – The time for pumpkin picking has arrived. Beginning on Saturday, Sept. 24, Old Baker Farm will open its pumpkin patch to the public and will also provide additional activities for family fun.

Residents will have from Saturday, Sept. 24 till Monday, Oct. 31 to come to the farm and pick out pumpkins.

“We’re thinking about the public when we are open to the public, because they are so important to us,” said Pam Baker, who manages the farm alongside her husband, Jerry Baker. “We want them to be happy and safe and enjoy their time on this old farm.”

Customers can enter the farm through its entrance where the price per a person is $11 with a card or $10 cash. The admission price includes a single pumpkin from the patch. Children who are 1 and under get in for free.

“(A) lot of the time, parents can find a baby pumpkin for (their children) in the pumpkin patch,” Baker said.

Attendees have to pick the pumpkins out of the patch themselves, but they do not have to haul the pumpkins to their cars as members of the Vincent Revival Center will be present to help haul the pumpkins and place them in piles until you are ready to leave.

“Kids from the church will bring the pumpkins to your car so that you don’t have to work so hard,” Baker said. “If we did not have that for the public, it would not be their favorite pumpkin patch.”

In addition to pumpkins, visitors may also pick cotton and sunflowers and pay for them before they leave.

The farm offers activities such as a hay ride, a hay maze for kids, a corn maze for adults, a barn with animals and more.

“Once you buy your pumpkin at the entrance, all other farm activities are free,” Baker said.

In addition to farm activities, there are arts and crafts and horseback rides, however, these activities are not included in the entrance fee. Concessions are available on the weekends and are also not included in the entrance fee.

Old Baker Farm will be open for Cowboy day on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday, Oct. 9 from 1-5 p.m.

They will hold a Festival Weekend Saturday, Oct. 22 and Sunday Oct. 23 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days.

Later this year, Old Baker Farm will have a Christmas tree farm open seven days a week after Thanksgiving from 9 a.m. to dark. The annual Christmas on the Farm event will take place at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3.

The Old Baker Farm entrance is open weekdays from 3-5 p.m., on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sundays from 1-5 p.m. The entire farm closes to the public at sunset.

Details on upcoming events and the farm’s business hours can be found on its website at Oldbakerfarm.com.