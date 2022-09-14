Pelham defeats Helena 3-1 in Tuesday evening match

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

HELENA – Pelham traveled to Helena Tuesday, Sept. 13, to take on the Huskies in their latest county matchup. The Panthers beat the Huskies 3-1.

The Panthers were able to start the evening off strong by beating Helena 25-22 and 25-19 in the first two sets. Pelham had obtained a two-set lead over the Huskies before the start of the third set.

Helena had a big comeback during the third set of the match, winning 25-21. In their attempt to win the fourth and final set, Helena fell to Pelham 27-25.

Pelham’s Averi Smith led the Panthers with 16 kills for the evening. Sophomore Londyn Wynn followed Smith with 15 kills.

Sophomore Kylee Hester totaled four aces in the match. While Smith had three and Wynn retained two aces.

Caley Peterson had the highest number of solo blocks in the matchup against the Huskies. Peterson had two solo blocks and Wynn totaled one.

In addition to leading the Panthers in kills for the evening, Smith led with 28 kills and Emma Studdard and Wynn followed with 20 and 17 kills.

Hester also had 44 assists and Smith totaled 35 receptions.

Both Pelham and Helena will hit the road for their next games. The Panthers will take on Chelsea next on Wednesday, Sept. 14. And Helena will head to John Carroll on Thursday, Sept. 15.