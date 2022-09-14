Sports Q&A: Stephen Stone

Coach Stephen Stone is a Helena resident and softball coach for the 8U Birmingham Mustangs

Q: How long have you been coaching softball?

I started my softball coaching four years ago in McCalla. I coached for two years with McCalla Parks and Rec and have been with the Birmingham Mustangs 2013 for the past two years.

Q: What led you to becoming the head coach for Birmingham Mustangs 2013?

After we finished our 6U softball season at McCalla, Bubba Piersol, which is over the Birmingham Mustangs travel softball organization, reached out to me to coach his upcoming 8U team.

Q: What do you love about softball?

I helped coach my son’s baseball teams three or four years before I started softball. What I love about softball is the fast pace and I love the smile on these young ladies’ faces when they accomplish a goal that they have been working so hard for.

Q: Your daughter competed in the USSSA Nationals Championship Road To The Beach and beat some of the best teams in the Southeast! How does that make you feel as a coach and as a dad?

I really do not know if words can describe it. Knowing how much this team has worked, sweat and balled through the heat and freezing temperatures the past 2 years finally seeing it pay off makes me feel honored to be part of their adventure. This is an event in their lives they will remember forever.

Q: Why do you think sports are so important for young individuals?

Sports in young children’s lives is very important in so many ways. They learn teamwork, physical skills, make new friends and learn how to work through adversity when needed. All these skills will be used in their adult lives.

Q: If you could describe your coaching style in one word, what would it be?

Motivator. I believe at this age group, kids need a coach that motivates them. Yelling at this age does nothing for the kids except makes them not want to do something.

Q: What do you love about coaching in Helena?

Being a softball travel team with players from all over central and northern Alabama, we practice in the Birmingham area so it is more convenient for all the families. We do have two young ladies that attend Helena Intermediate School on our team. We love supporting Helena sports, every time we are at a sporting event the community is out showing their full support as well.