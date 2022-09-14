Thompson picks up straight-set victory against Calera

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

ALABASTER – The Thompson Warriors were able to pick up an in-county victory on Tuesday, Sept. 13, as they look to continue gaining confidence with a challenging schedule of area opponents still ahead.

The Warriors were able to start fast in every set and never looked back throughout the match, picking up wins of 25-15, 25-15 and 25-10 to complete the 3-0 sweep against the Calera Eagles.

In the opening set of the night, Thompson was able to pick up some early confidence by jumping out to a 7-1 advantage through the first eight points.

The Eagles bounced back with two points to cut the deficit to 7-3, but Thompson held a comfortable advantage throughout the set. Calera got as close as 13-10 at one point, but the Warriors pulled ahead with a 6-2 run to take a 19-12 advantage.

From there, Thompson coasted to a 25-15 set win by winning six of the next nine points to take a 1-0 lead in the match.

Looking to avoid a 2-0 deficit and a big uphill climb, Calera came out ready to fight in the second set.

The Eagles jumped on top 1-0 and led as late as 8-7 in the set.

Ultimately, however, Thompson started to create some separation after breaking a 9-9 tie by taking a 12-9 lead.

Calera remained within two points at 13-11, but the Warriors responded with 7-3 run to take a 20-13 lead. From there, they finished off the set with a 5-1 run to pick up a second straight 25-15 set win.

Now up 2-0, Thompson had all the momentum with Calera in need of winning three consecutive sets.

The Warriors capitalized on that and made the third set the most dominant of the night.

After taking a 4-3 lead, Thompson used a 15-4 run to take control with a 19-7 advantage and never looked back en route to a 25-10 victory in the final set.

That finished off a stellar night for the Warriors, who never allowed Calera any closer than 10 points at the conclusion of the three sets.