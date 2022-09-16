Board of Education approves new Student Services Supervisor

Published 2:36 pm Friday, September 16, 2022

By Staff Reports

The Shelby County Board of Education approved Marisa Pinchin-Polk to serve as the Student Services Supervisor for Shelby County Schools in a meeting on Thursday, Sept. 15. (Contributed)

COLUMBIANA – Marisa Pinchin-Polk has been approved to serve as the Student Services Supervisor for Shelby County Schools.

The approval of her position was made at the SCS Board of Education meeting on Thursday, Sept. 15.

Pinchin-Polk has more than 14 years of experience in public education and has a bachelor’s of arts degree in mass communication from the University of Montevallo. She has a master’s degree in educational leadership with an instructional leader certification from the University of Alabama and an Ed.S. in instructional leadership from the University of West Alabama. She currently serves as the principal at New Direction in Columbiana.

