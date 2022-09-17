Vincent, now 4-1 after a tough loss to top five ranked 2A team

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

VINCENT – Major upset for Vincent on Friday, Sept. 16 after being undefeated for the first four weeks of the 2022 season. The Yellow Jackets lost 36-35 in the fleeting final seconds of the fourth quarter against No. 5 ranked team, B.B. Comer.

The Yellow Jackets start the evening off on a high note after gaining possession when they stopped Comer at the 49-yard line. Vincent’s Tray Youngblood added the first touchdown to the scoreboard within the first couple of minutes of the game. Youngblood rushed 75 yards of the 80-yard drive.

Youngblood is practically the jack of all trades and a major asset for Vincent this season, the senior had seven receptions for 118 yards and threw a 26-yard touchdown pass aside from his two touchdowns Friday evening.

Shortly after Vincent’s touchdown, the Yellow Jackets recovered Comer’s fumble. The fumble recovery led to another touchdown made by Youngblood with six minutes remaining in the first quarter, they now had a 14-point lead over the Tigers. However, shortly after the second quarter began, Comer scored their first touchdown of the night.

The game only continued to get heated as the night progressed on. Vincent’s Zac Carlisle made one final touchdown for the Yellow Jackets before entering the second half of the game.

With a seven-point lead at the beginning of the third quarter, the score was 21-14. The quarter was primarily stagnant up until junior Rykelus Robertson rushed 82 yards for the touchdown. Robertson had 19 carries for 179 yards Friday night.

Comer responded quickly to the score, adding their first touchdown of the half within a minute of the Yellow Jackets, but it was the fourth and final quarter of the game that determined the victor for the evening.

With how consistent Vincent’s performance was throughout the game, it was easy to assume that the Yellow Jackets had secured their obtained victory of the season. Vincent was up by two touchdowns with six minutes remaining in the game, yet no one could have expected the turnaround the Tigers had.

Comer was trailing behind by seven points with less than 40 seconds left on the clock when they went for the final touchdown of the evening and successfully executed a two-point conversion.

Despite the Yellow Jackets’ best efforts in the last 15 seconds of the game, Vincent lost to Comer 36-35.

“I was proud of our guys for not backing down and gang tackling,” said Vincent head coach William Weatherford about the Yellow Jackets’ defense in the final quarter. “I wish we could have executed better situations and see what might have been.”

The Yellow Jackets head to Childersburg on Friday, Sept. 23, for Vincent’s sixth game of the season.