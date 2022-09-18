Pedestrian struck and killed in Pelham interstate accident

Published 3:04 pm Sunday, September 18, 2022

By Michelle Love

A pedestrian was struck and killed on I65 South in Pelham on Saturday night, Sept. 17. (File)

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer 

PELHAM – A pedestrian was struck and killed just before mile marker 242 on Interstate 65 South in Pelham on Saturday night, Sept. 17.

Pelham Police Department posted on its Twitter page at approximately 6:30 a.m. Sunday morning, Sept. 18 that I-65 South would be closed from Exit 246 (Hwy 119) to Exit 242 due to the incident.

“We appreciate your patience as first responders do their jobs and work to clear the scene,” the department posted on its Twitter page.

As of 9:30 a.m., I-65 South is now open again to the public. No other information has been provided regarding the accident.

More News

Cornerstone remains undefeated with last-second touchdown in 2-point win

Bragging rights: Helena wins OT thriller against rival Pelham

Thompson’s offense clicks in dominant region win over Chelsea

Calera answers the bell in big region win over Chilton County

Print Article

  • Polls

    What would make you consider a digital subscription to Shelby County Reporter?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...