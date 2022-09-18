Pedestrian struck and killed in Pelham interstate accident

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

PELHAM – A pedestrian was struck and killed just before mile marker 242 on Interstate 65 South in Pelham on Saturday night, Sept. 17.

Pelham Police Department posted on its Twitter page at approximately 6:30 a.m. Sunday morning, Sept. 18 that I-65 South would be closed from Exit 246 (Hwy 119) to Exit 242 due to the incident.

“We appreciate your patience as first responders do their jobs and work to clear the scene,” the department posted on its Twitter page.

As of 9:30 a.m., I-65 South is now open again to the public. No other information has been provided regarding the accident.