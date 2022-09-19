Alabaster location of O’Charley’s closes its doors

By EMILY REED | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER – An announcement that the O’Charley’s in Alabaster officially closed its doors circulated on Monday, Sept. 19.

The restaurant was located at 285 S. Colonial Promenade Parkway and a message thanked customers for their patronage over the years.

Customers were encouraged to visit another O’Charley’s location in Alabama at 1709 Fulton Road in Fultondale.

Members of the O’Club can still redeem their rewards at a different O’Charley’s location.

The casual dining restaurant chain has more than 200 locations across the country. The restaurant chain first opened in 1971 in Nashville, Tenn. in a location across from Vanderbilt University.

In recent years, the restaurant chain has seen multiple closures in various states.

O’Charley’s is owned by American Blue Ribbons Holdings, which also runs places such as The 99 Restaurant and Pub and Bakers Square.

Comments regarding the Alabaster closure were not immediately answered on Monday.