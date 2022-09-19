Fall festival to return to MVES after two-year hiatus

By EMILY REED | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER – Meadow View Elementary School is gearing up to bring back a much-loved event to its fall lineup: The Fall Festival.

The tradition first began when the school opened in 2000, but was put on hold for the last two years due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“This year, we are excited to bring this fun fall tradition back in October,” said MVES PTO President Beth Bryan.

The event will be on Thursday, Oct. 6 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Meadow View Elementary School, located at 2800 Smokey Road.

Wristbands are available to purchase for $10 per child. One wristband is required per child for children ages 4 and older. The wristband allows admittance to the fall festival games and inflatables. Adults and children ages 3 and under do not require a wristband.

Those planning to attend the event are encouraged to bring extra money for concessions, food trucks and vendor booths.

Wristbands are available for purchase on MySchoolBucks or guests can pay by cash or check at the entrance to the event.

There will be a variety of food trucks, inflatables, festival games, vendor booths and Mr. Larry’s Magic Show, who will be offering balloon animals again this year, Bryan said.

Festival attendees should follow signs to parking on the walking track and are asked to not block the entrance or exit driveway to the school. Festival organizers are still seeking vendors for the event, who can fill out a form to be at the school during the event. Vendors must be approved by MVES PTO to participate. The fall festival is a rain or shine event.