Fit Body Boot Camp set to open Sept. 24

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – A new business is coming to Pelham with the goal of bringing back health and physical fitness to the community.

After 10 years of being a nurse, Morgan Feltman decided to make a change by opening her own business centered around health and fitness. That led to Fit Body Boot Camp, which is set to open on Saturday, Sept. 24 with a grand-opening event from 8 a.m. to noon.

“I just kind of fell in love with helping people get their health back,” Feltman said. “It has been extremely fun being on the preventative side. Because the answer to every preventable disease is diet and exercise.”

Feltman said she believes the community of Shelby County, and more specifically Pelham, can be helped by Fit Body Boot Camp.

“The whole goal was to help in our community,” Feltman said. “After further search, the need was really here.”

Feltman said that many members and clients fell out of touch with their physical fitness journey due to COVID.

“COVID got us all backtracked a little bit,” Feltman said. “I think the community as a whole are ready to get healthy. I talk to so many people who are like, ‘it’s time’ and are ready. I think that is what Fit Body is going to bring to this area. It is going to bring a comprehensive approach to wellness.”

Fit Body Boot Camp offers nutrition coaching and accountability coaching.

“I hear a lot of times that people don’t have the motivation,” Feltman said. “Motivation doesn’t stick. Habits stick. So, you need to have habits that trump your motivation. That is where that accountability comes in. Our coaches coach you off the floor, but they also motivate you off the floor.”

Attendance is taken via the Fit Body Boot Camp software and appointments are made for coaching sessions through the Fit Body app. Accountability coaches call in to check with clients on where they are in their physical fitness journey.

“That is where that relationship comes from,” Feltman said. “Nine times out of 10 all of us are more likely to do something for someone else than we are for ourselves. That extra voice helps.”

The boot camps sessions at Fit Body Boot Camp are high intensive work outs that last 30 minutes.

“Our sessions are designed to put you in a fat-burn state for up to 32 hours after you leave,” Feltman said. “After a run, your body only burns fat for up to two hours, even in a long-distance run. When you combine cardio and strength training with certain rest intervals, your body can burn fat for up to 32 hours. Because of that, we recommend our members come in at least three times if not four per week just to see results. But our memberships always cover unlimited sessions.”

The $35 “Founders Rate” is available until after Fit Body’s official opening date on Saturday, Sept. 24.

“At grand opening, there will be a designated person to enroll members at that rate,” Feltman said. “After grand opening, rates will go up.”

According to Feltman, the best part about this job is watching the clients start to regain their sense of self-worth.

“I love seeing the look on a members’ face when they get their confidence back,” Feltman said. “You start with this goal of ‘I should be this certain number on the scale’ and it’s not that. It’s about how you feel in your body and feeling good about yourself. Physical fitness and health do that, it turns people’s lives around.”

Feltman has seen a change in her own children and their desire to pursue a healthier lifestyle.

“Just as a nurse and a mom, I’ll tell you the ripple effect of that is watching your kids be healthy,” Feltman said. “My kids want my salad. They want my healthy food and it’s because they see mommy do it. My kids know what’s healthy and they’re toddlers. Helping moms and dads see that is important.”

Feltman believes that finding people that are also pursuing physical fitness and activity is the best way to stay accountable.

“Surrounding yourself with a community of like-minded people is everything,” Fetlman said. “Surrounding yourself with people who are doing what you’re wanting to do is the only way to be successful. It is a huge mindset shift.”

Feltman believes that the Pelham location is perfect and will cater to all in the Shelby County area due to its ease and accessibility.

“It’s such a catch-all,” Feltman said. “A large percent of our clients are Helena, Pelham and Alabaster, we are right here where they all connect. It is hitting a lot of locations that do not have anything like this.”

A work out event was held for future potential clients Saturday, Sept. 17 at 8 a.m. at Fun Go Holler park to give a perspective on the kind of work out services Fit Body Boot Camp offers.

Fit Body Boot Camp is located at 337 Huntley Pkwy. More information can be found at Fitbodybootcamp.com.