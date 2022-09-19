Indian Springs Kiwanis Club to host Halloween Festival

FROM STAFF REPORTS

INDIAN SPRINGS – The Kiwanis Club of Indian Spring Village will host a community Halloween Fest on Sunday, Oct. 23.

The event will be from 5-8 p.m. and is intended to help raise funds for the Oak Mountain Middle and Oak Mountain High School robotics clubs.

“The Indian Springs Kiwanis Club is proud to host this event for our community,” Kiwanis Club President David Bobo said. “It will provide an additional opportunity for both young and old to show off their Halloween costumes a week early, and it will benefit the incredible robotics programs at the Oak Mountain middle and high schools.”

The robotics programs have competed in five world competitions and have won three state championships, 10 tournament championships and six robot skills championships.

The festival will feature games, an indoor “trunk or treat,” a Halloween contest, a spaghetti dinner, prizes and more.

The Kiwanis Club is seeking sponsors for the event and will provide them with special recognition during the event and on the club’s social media.

“Indian Springs Kiwanis Club selected these robotics programs because they provide wonderful opportunities for students to learn science, technology, engineering, math and real-world problem-solving skills while competing with students around the world.” Bobo said.

Tickets for the Halloween Fest are $10 for adults and $5 for kids 6 and under. Those who wish to purchase tickets or donate may visit Isvkiwanis.org/spaghetti22.