Montevallo defeats West Blocton in their latest blowout

Published 12:49 pm Monday, September 19, 2022

By Lauren Sexton

Montevallo’s volleyball team picked up a county win against Vincent on Tuesday, Aug. 24 to improve to 4-2 overall this season. (For the Reporter/Dawn Harrison)

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

WEST BLOCTON – Montevallo added another win to its latest hot streak after traveling to West Blocton on Thursday, Sept. 15. The Bulldogs defeated the Tigers in their eighth blowout match of the season, beating West Blocton 3-0.

The Bulldogs had an incredibly strong evening against the Tigers in a three-set sweep. Montevallo took commanding leads in each set, eventually winning each by 10 points to set up a final score of 25-12, 25-14, 25-11 in the 3-0 win.

Senior Hannah Locks led the Bulldogs with 15 kills in their blowout match. Locks also served one ace and totaled four digs.

Paige Johnson led Montevallo in aces and assists in the win, totaling six aces and 18 assists, while she also added three kills and seven digs in a balanced effort.

Senior Camille Holmes and Anna Kate Jackson both had seven digs. Jackson had one kill and totaled two aces.

The Bulldogs take on the Vincent Yellow Jackets at home on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

More Sports

Week 6 predictions: A big week of non-region action at the midway point

Thompson, Clay-Chalkville set for battle of defending champs

Several perform well at Oak Mountain XC event

Sports Column: Cheer on those who cheer for everyone else

Print Article

  • Polls

    What would make you consider a digital subscription to Shelby County Reporter?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...