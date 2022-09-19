Several perform well at Oak Mountain XC event

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

NORTH SHELBY – On Saturday, Sept. 17, the Oak Mountain Eagles hosted the Oak Mountain XC Invitational at Heardmont Park and several local teams performed well at the event.

Oak Mountain’s boys and girls and Westminster’s boys and girls both placed highly at this year’s event, while Indian Springs, Shelby County and Pelham also had several highlights.

Host Oak Mountain’s boys team placed second in the meet Saturday morning. The Eagles trailed closely behind the Auburn Tigers in the rankings.

Senior Mathew Womack placed in the top five out of more than a hundred runners who participated on Saturday. Womack placed fourth overall timing at 16:51:78.

Joe Shoemaker, Trippe Corrie and Bennett Phillips from Oak Mountain placed in the top 20. Shoemaker, placed ninth with a time of 17:25.19, while Corrie placed 15th and Phillips 17th.

Westminster at Oak Mountain placed fifth overall in the boys race. Freshman Weaver Caldwell placed 22nd overall with a time of 18:23:34 and Charlie Davis came in at 25th timing at 18:25:61.

Indian Springs’ boys cross country team came in 13th place in the meet at Heardmont. Leo Liu, Avery Gilliam, Shahin Kooshiar and Porter Spicer all placed in the top 150 for Indian Springs.

Pelham’s boys team didn’t place in the Oak Mountain Invitation over the weekend but had two runners place in the top 100. Senior Michael Kuper placed 19th overall with a time of 18:10:00 and Robert Lewis placed 60th with a time of 20:11:10.

The Eagles girls team also placed second at Heardmont Park. They also trailed behind the Tigers in the overall rankings. Junior Lauren Cole came in sixth place timing at 20:47:08. Faith Scardino placed eighth overall with a time of 21:06:33 and Catarina Williams came in 10th timing at 21:12:15.

Westminster at Oak Mountain’s girls team placed third overall in the meet Saturday morning. One member of the team placed in the top ten. Hannah Adams placed seventh with a time of 20:53.83.

Three runners from Westminster at Oak Mountain placed in the top 25. Emily Mungai came in 20th, Ava Gray came in 21st and Sally Dixon placed 24th overall.

Pelham’s girls team was placed at the Oak Mountain Invitational. The Panthers came in seventh placed with two runners in the top 50. Senior Ana Bravo came in 32nd with a time of 23:36:80 and Mikayla Leftwich placed 41st overall timing at 24:18:37.

The girl’s team for Indian Springs did not place overall at the meet, however, junior Catherine Hinson place 13th in the meet with a time of 21:35:21.

Westminter at Oak Mountain’s next race will be held on Friday, Sept. 23 at Veterans Park in Meadowbrook. Oak Mountain and Indian Springs participate next in the Shelby County Championships on Saturday, Sept. 24 held at the University of Montevallo. Pelham’s next meet will be hosted by Spain Park on Thursday, Sept. 30.