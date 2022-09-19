Shelby Historical Society to host Fall Festival

By SASHA JOHNS | Special to the Reporter

SHELBY – On Saturday, Oct. 8, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Shelby County Historical Society will host its annual Fall Festival at the historic Shelby Iron Works. For over thirty years, this festival has been an anticipated family event that also supports the preservation of a local historic landmark.

The Fall Festival is a free outdoor event where attendees can find everything from crafts, produce, baked goods, clothing and more. All items will be family-friendly.

In addition to the vendors that will be at the event, visitors will have access to several on-site museum experiences including a visit to a one-room farmhouse and schoolhouse, and working displays of sorghum making, blacksmithing and sawmill work. They can also visit the volunteer-run Country Store on the grounds that carries both handmade and vintage items, and stocks a selection of Amish canned goods, such as pickled beets and various jellies.

You won’t find food trucks at the fall festival. Instead, the army of volunteers that put on the monthly pancake breakfast will serve hamburgers and hot dogs for a reasonable price that families can afford, with proceeds benefitting the care of the park.

“We wanted to keep the food offerings more simple this year, so we will have a couple of vendors that will offer things like icees and kettle corn, but the rest of the food will be made in-house and offer something everyone likes, and that is easier on the family budget,” Park Executive Director Jennifer Maier said.

There will also be live entertainment. Local dance band, “Aint Misbehavin” will be on-site to get the festival crowd moving and in the mood to spend time with their friends and family. While a formal car show is not planned, locals with vintage cars and tractors are invited to come early to line up to show off their vehicles.

The Historical Society said it is appreciative of all the volunteers and sponsors that help it preserve the history of the county. This year, America’s First, State Representative Corely Ellis, VJ’s Restaurant and Bar, among others played a part as sponsors. The event is further supported by a grant from the Alabama Tourism Department.

Vendor spots are filling up quickly, so Maier suggests that interested parties apply soon. An online application can be found at Shelbycountyhistory.com/fall-festival-vendors.

“This festival has been around for over 30 years. Every year it gets better and better and we increase the number of vendors,” Maier said. “It’s one of several ways we raise money to support the function of the Shelby Iron Works Park.”

Those interested in additional event details can email schs1854@bellsouth.net.