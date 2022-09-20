Alabaster’s Christmas Tour of Lights to begin accepting applications Oct. 1

By EMILY REED | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER – The Alabaster Tour of Lights will begin accepting applications for this year’s holiday tour on Saturday, Oct. 1.

Now in its seventh year, the Alabaster Beautification Board presents the tour, which features some of the city’s most beautiful Christmas light displays.

Alabaster Beautification Board President Marie Jordan said this year they hope to expand the tour with more participants being added to the tour.

In 2021, there were 21 homes that participated and spanned all across the city.

“We want more people to participate,” Jordan said. “If you like to decorate your home, then put in an application.”

The goal of the tour is simple: to provide the spirit of Christmas by showcasing beautiful light displays for everyone to enjoy.

“We want people to be excited about looking at the lights,” Jordan said. “When you drive up to a home, we want your eyes to light up at what you are seeing.”

Lights must be up by Dec. 1 and should be on from 5:30 p.m. until 10 p.m. each night. A change to this year’s tour is that the tour map will be accessible on the city’s website and Facebook page. Anyone who goes to look at the lights is encouraged to vote from Dec. 2 until Dec. 20 for their favorite display.

The winners will receive prizes from local businesses.

“Now is the time to dust off their Christmas decorations and get them ready for the tour,” Jordan said. “We are looking forward to another year, and we hope this year’s tour will have a lot of variety for people to enjoy.”

Applications will be accepted from Oct. 1 until Nov. 11. Those interested in filling out an application can access them by visiting the city’s website at Cityofalabaster.com.