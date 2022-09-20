Arrest reports for Aug. 1 through Sept. 12

The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Aug. 1 through Sept. 12.

Alabaster

Sept. 6

-Jonathan Frank Barnes, 45, of Jasper, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Jesus Leon-Santana, 49, of Chelsea, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-David Arnold Little, Jr., 43, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Melissa Hart Mullins, 45, of Pelham, criminal trespass third degree.

-Yasil Sanchez, 30, of Nashville, Tenn., larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Maikel Calichs, 40, of Nashville, Tenn., larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

Sept. 7

-Douglas Alan McGary, 51, of Montevallo, harassment.

-Eduardo Blancas-Bercerril, 41, of Maylene, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Alaina Marie Donald, 35, of Maylene, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Raven Simone Whatley, 30, of Pelham, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Joia Lynn Allen, 33, of Pace, Fla., larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Shirley Monique Green, 42, of Birmingham, alias writ of arrest (theft of property 3rd) and alias writ of arrest (fail to comply).

-Noah Allen McDonald, 18, of Helena, using false identification to purchase alcohol.

Sept. 8

-Adam Trey Ellis, 34, of Maylene, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and attempting to elude a police officer.

-Ladarius Devontae Stewart, 26, of Tuscaloosa, alias warrant (theft of property 4th).

-Zachary Cole Rape, 43, of Shelby, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Robert Lee Reece, Jr., 52, of Chelsea, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Amanda Farmer Moseley, 43, of Alabaster, possession of a controlled substance.

-Christie Michelle Parker Mondragon, 47, of Alabaster, disorderly conduct, attempting to elude a police officer and attempt to commit a controlled substance crime.

-Sharron Linette Johnson, 45, of Helena, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500.

Sept. 9

-William Jermaine Hill, 45, of Pelham, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

Sept. 10

-Edgar Huerta Nieto, 29, of Birmingham, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Joseph Michael Blair, 39, of Jemison, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Sept. 11

-Millan Alvarez Guadalupe, 26, exceeding reasonable road speed.

-Roisel Sanchez-Sanchez, 36, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Monique Lasha Crawford, 44, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Melissa Ann Buckhannon, 47, of Alabaster, capias warrant.

-Claudia Cristina Lopez Diaz, 50, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Juan Carlos Rodriguez Sanjines, 39, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Mariana Torala Galicia, 29, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Henry Brito, 24, of Montevallo, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

Calera

Sept. 5

-Renna Dale Slankard, 20, FTA – possession of drug paraphernalia, FTA – expired tag and FTA – driving while revoked.

-Justin Tyler Honeycutt, 26, FTA.

Sept. 6

-William Joseph Baker, 32, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Dennis Wayne Greer, 30, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Tracy Obrian Blackburn, 48, agency assist.

Sept. 7

-Joseph Phillip Warren, 29, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, attempting to elude a police officer, reckless endangerment, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance – spice and using false identity to obstruct justice.

-Michael Andra Wilson, 41, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance – spice and possession of a controlled substance – Fentynal.

-Lauren Nicole Hanks, 37, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana second degree.

Sept. 8

-Andrew Thomas Danen, 37, leaving the scene of an accident.

Sept. 9

-Asia Nikiyiah Lashea Cottingham, 22, bail jumping second degree.

-Ervin Wells, 59, public intoxication and open container of alcohol in a vehicle.

-William Michael Allen, 50, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sept. 10

-Demarcus Deandre Smith, 31, driving under the influence – alcohol, open container of alcohol in a vehicle, receiving stolen property second degree and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.

-Yahoska Gonzalez, 22, driving under the influence – alcohol and open container of alcohol in a vehicle.

-Luis Vallejo Lopez, 36, public intoxication and open container of alcohol in a vehicle.

Sept. 11

-Blakely Stinson Lyon, 32, possession of a controlled substance – Clonazepam, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, domestic violence – third degree – harassment and possession of a controlled substance – Methamphetamine.

Columbiana

Aug. 1

-John Richard David, 29, FTA – driving on wrong side of highway, FTA – failure to display insurance and FTA – driving while suspended.

-Ricky Wayne Russell, 41, failure to appear/comply/pay – no drivers license and failure to appear/comply/pay – failure to display insurance.

-Natasha Marie Davis, failure to appear/comply/pay – disorderly conduct and failure to appear/comply pay – assault.

Aug. 2

-Raymond Elston Harris, Jr., 27, RSP receiving stolen vehicle, assault 2nd – police officer and RA resisting arrest.

-Edward Paul Gregg, 65, FTA – theft of property 4th and failure to appear/comply/pay.

Aug. 6

-Arturo Quintana Hernandez, 56, domestic violence – third degree.

Aug. 9

-Miguel Angel Huezo Benavides, 50, failure to appear/comply/pay.

-Angelica Michelle Kelley, 35, FTA – driving while revoked, FTA – no insurance and FTA – no/plainly visible tag.

Aug. 10

-Susan Elizabeth Douglas, 28, failure to appear/comply/pay – expired tag.

Aug. 11

-Jackie Lashawn Wade, 38, FTA – theft of property.

-Clark Douglas Clayton, 41, POC cocaine – possess.

-Adam Matthew Butts, 41, FTA – driving while revoked.

Aug. 12

-Adam Matthew Butts, 41, burglary 3rd (residence – no force).

Aug. 13

-Kiani Bernard Washington, 42, theft of property fourth degree.

-Kiani Bernard Washington, 42, theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

Aug. 21

-Havlyn Angel Mallory, 21, PI appears in public place under influence.

Aug. 26

-James Ray Daugherty, 51, failure to appear/comply/pay – no tag (utility trailer) and failure to appear/comply/pay – driving while revoked.

-Dewitt Vinson, 28, FTA – domestic violence 3rd.

Aug. 27

-James Brandon Cummings, 43, failure to appear – trespassing.

-James Brandon Cummings, 43, failure to appear/comply/pay -trespassing.

-James Brandon Cummings, 43, failure to appear/comply/pay – driving while suspended.

-Shelby Ann Price, 31, failure to appear – driving while suspended and failure to appear – expired tag.

Aug. 29

-Shawn William Austin Reiter, 28, domestic violence 3rd – criminal mischief, FTA – illegal possession of prescription medication and PI appears in public place under influence.

-James Christopher Green, 50, FTA – driving while suspended and FTA – speeding.

Helena

Sept. 6

-Lee Everett Beaver, 38, domestic violence and driving under the influence – alcohol.

Sept. 7

-William Joseph Baker, 32, failing to appear (traffic).

Sept. 8

-John Adam Connell, 41, public intoxication.

Sept. 11

-Charles Edward Darnell, 35, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Montevallo

Sept. 10

-Kyle Michael Bahr, 20, of Brainerd, MN, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

Sept. 11

-Cassandra Faith Cabrera, 28, of Maylene, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

-Haylie Michelle Rodriguez, 32, of Montevallo, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol) and traffic – leaving the scene of an accident.

-Tekiya Monique McKenzie, 37, of Montevallo, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

Sept. 12

-Amy Renee Simmons, of Montevallo, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

-Kelvin Antonio Tarver, 36, Centreville, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

-Hayley Alexandra Brock, 27, of Montevallo, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

Pelham

Sept. 4

-James Fulenwider, 63, of Cullman, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege cancelled, etc.

Sept. 6

-Jonathan Barnes, 45, of Jasper, traffic – improper lights and traffic – expired license.

-Hannah Cleland, 33, of Sterrett, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.

-Randolph Parton, 61, of Pelham, domestic violence – third degree – simple assault – family.

-Adonis Carr, 29, of Birmingham, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear traffic.

-Shania Walker, 26, of Snellvelle, Ga., unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree, drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale and theft of property in the third degree – credit card.

-Dquan Hayward, 27, of McDonough, theft of property in the third degree – credit card, drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale and unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.

-Zacary Dixon, 21, of McDonough, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree, drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale and theft of property in the third degree – credit card.

-Zephaniah Dixon, 23, of McDonough, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree, drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale and theft of property in the third degree – credit card.

Sept. 7

-Reggio Bailey, 37, of Helena, interference with a domestic violence emergency call and domestic violence – third degree – simple assault – family.

-Antwon Jones, 24, of Birmingham, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege cancelled, traffic – DWOL drivers license – not in possession, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag, drug paraphernalia; use of possession; delivery or sale and unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.

-William Holley, 27, of Jasper, traffic – improper lights.

-Lawanda Welch, 54, of Hueytown, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.

Sept. 8

-Phillip Bearden, 35, of Montgomery, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree, drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale and penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege cancelled, etc.

-Monica Robinson, 53, of Tuscaloosa, traffic – RRL run red light and penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege cancelled, etc.

Sept. 9

-Warren Smith, 53, of Mobile, traffic – tinted windows.

-Stefvenie Buckner, 25, of Montgomery, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

-Francis McCallion, 39, of Prattville, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege cancelled, traffic – operating vehicle without insurance, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance and traffic – FTRV failure to register vehicle.

Sept. 10

-Bernardino Valencia Castillo, 24, of Chelsea, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and promoting prison contraband in the second degree – drug.