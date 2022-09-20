Land transactions for July 25 through July 28

The following land transactions occurred between July 25 and July 28.

July 25

-James Wesley Savage to Andrew Keith Peters, for $445,000, for Lot 10 in Hillsboro Subdivision Phase I Amended.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Timothy Cason Farr, for $488,771, for Lot 244 in Camellia Ridge Subdivision Phase 2.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Bangaru Mrudula Bellala, for $476,090, for Lot 234 in Camellia Ridge Phase 2.

-Jeremy Castillo to Jeremy King, for $510,000, for Lot 620 in Grande View Estate Givianpour Addition to Alabaster 6th Addition.

-Phyllis Denise Haynes to Frank J. Collins, for $295,000, for Lot 10 in Village at Brook Highland.

-Ahzshaka Johnson to David Grill, for $325,000, for Lot 119 in Cottages at Chesser Phase II Amended Map.

-Eric L. Fuller to Obrien Homes LLC, for $160,000, for property in Section 22, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Opendoor Property Trust I to Meagan E. Underwood, for $357,000, for Lot 11 in Quail Run Phase 3.

-Deanna L. McLean to Megan Yarko, for $346,000, for Lot 56 in Scottsdale Third Addition Phase Two.

-Branch Inverness Associates LP to Inverness Corners SC LLC, for $35,000,000, for Lot 1 in Inverness Corners Subdivision Resurvey of Lot 1.

-Sampath Ramakrishnan to KBBJ Holdings LLC, for $155,000, fo Lot 26 in Willow Point Phase 1.

-Aaron Finney to Aaron Douglas Gray, for $345,000, for Lot 2 in Cross Creek Subdivision.

-Tiffany S. Horne to OP SPE TPA1 LLC, for $154,000, for Lot 88 in Cahaba Manor Town homes.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Christina Rainbolt, for $244,920, for Lot 261 in Camden Park Phase Two.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Jeremy Joseph Hammond, for $795,000, for Lot 405 in Lake Wilborn Phase 4B.

-Hanna G. Johnson to Gavin Dover, for $225,000, for Lot 51 in Hidden Creek II First Sector.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Kevin Jones, for $309,300, for Lot 269 in Camden Park Phase Two.

-Sue Sudduth Williams to Gary D. Church, for $25,950, for property in Section 12, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Alexey A. Landar to Deanna Benson, for $265,000, for Lot 3 in Saddle Run Subdivision.

-Marsha Simmons to Angel Eduardo Ramos Castaneda, for $16,000, for property in Section 5, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Patricia Cantavespre to Patricia Cantavespre, for $154,900, for Lot 1 in Hidden Creek II First Sector.

-Michael Aurilio to Mary A. David, for $308,000, for Lot 16 in Inverness Cove Phase 1 Resurvey #2 Final Plat.

-Branch Inverness Associates LP to Halpern Inverness LLC, for $13,400,000, for Lot 1 in Inverness Plaza.

-Larry Scott Hill to Corey Frazier, for $125,000, for Lot 301 in Horizon a Condominium.

-Simon David Brewer to Linda M. White, for $613,500, for Lot 3412 in Riverchase Country Club 34th Addition.

-Bobby L. Moore to Joel A. Landon, for $465,000, for Lot 15 in Shadow Brook.

-James Gary Corbin to Claude E. Lee, for $2,650,000, for property in Section 26, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-James R. Allen to Richard Daniel Norton, for $215,000, for Lot 43 in Chanda Terrace Third Sector Crestwood Resurvey.

July 26

-Jay Scott Bardent to Robert Lee Reagan, for $485,000, for Lot 28 in Walters Cove First Sector.

-Donovan Builders LLC to Ishmail Murad Saadiq, for $573,400, for Lot 527 in Grey Oaks Sector 5 Final Plat.

-Yancey & Sons LLC to Donovan Builders LLC, for $120,000, for property in Section 3, Township 21 North, Range 12 East.

-Open Door Property Trust I to Christian Lewis Holly, for $241,000, for Lot 51 in Stonecreek Phase 4 Final Plat.

-Donovan Builders LLC to Jesus Trejo Ceron, for $588,400, for Lot 526 in Grey Oaks Sector 5 Final Plat.

-Zachary Clifton to John F. Kawka, for $352,000, for Lot 31 in Villas Belvedere.

-Donovan Builders LLC to Jeremy L. Hixon, for $506,400, for Lot 507 in Grey Oaks Sector 5 Final Plat.

-Margo L. Cantrell to REI Nation LLC, for $185,000, for Lot 10 in Willow Glen Second Sector.

-Marvin J. McDonald to REI Nation LLC, for $225,000, for Lot 148 in Emerald Ridge Sector 1.

-John R. Haskew to Mi Casa Finder LLC, for $182,000, for property in Section 36, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-Thomas E. Rivers to Malcolm David Roebuck, for $655,000, for Lot 9 in Mill Springs Estates 2nd Sector.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Brittany Alyse Collins, for $478,967, for Lot 107 in Creekview Sector 2.

-James Matthew Gamble to Chakema Eugene Jackson, for $420,000, for Lot 13 in Shadow Brook.

-Linda S. Russ to Clinton J. Ancelet, for $370,000, for Lot 2 in Twin Brook Estates.

-Jeanie Johnson to Tracie Cranmer, for $30,000, for property in Section 2, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Linda Obering to Brent Hobbs, for $7,000, for property in Section 12, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Superior Products Co. Inc. to Alec McInnish, for $62,500, for property in Section 36, Township 20 South, Rage 1 East.

-Jeremy D. Sims to Jerry D. Sims, for $29,000, for property in Section 3, Township 20 South, Range 2 East.

-Helen Bunn to Robert Art Bunn, for $35,900, for property in Section 32, Township 21, Range 3 West.

-William Robert Long to Sara Reilly, for $262,000, for Lot 14 in Navajo Pines.

-James G. Walton to Brian Tyus, for $340,000, for Lot 7 in Chanda Terrace 6th Sector.

-Melanie T. Lyons to Perry Catherine Smitherman, for $224,000, for Lot 25 in Hidden Creek II Second Sector.

-Judy J. Gallups to Steven Johns, for $134,400, for Lot 1 in Marlin Gallups Subdivision.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Blackridge Partners LLC, for $100,000, for property in Section 18, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Christopher H. Meadows to Matthew Woodson, for $785,000, for Lot 82 in Greystone 5th Sector Phase I.

-David T. McCain to Timothy A. Burke, for $510,600, for Lot 317 in Willow Oaks.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Clayton Properties Group Inc., for $30,000, for property in Section 8, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Don W. Shirley to Bob Long, for $244,000, for Lot 18 in Fairview.

-Dustin Michael Turner to Matthew Thomas, for $236,000, for Lot 60 in Summerchase Phase 4.

-Deborah Ann Moore to Debra Popa, for $315,380, for property in Section 21, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Jo Ann Weatherly to Mona Hammonds, for $315,000, for Lot 89 in Beaver Creek Preserve Second Sector.

-Kelly Ann McCool to Hayley G. Goolsby, for $350,000, for Lot 24 in Dearing Downs.

-Donovan Builders LLC to Aaron Anthony Finney, for $510,750, for Lot 524 in Grey Oaks Sector 5 Final Plat.

-Ella D. Boone to Cody Christeson, for $253,100, for Lot 28 in High Chaparral Sector 3.

-Larry D. Franks to Melissa F. Harris, for $172,410, for Lots 5, 6, 7 and 8 in Dunstans Map of the Town of Calera.

-William J. Stallings to Cahaba Home Designs LLC, for $250,000, for Lot 88 in Braelinn Village Phase I.

-Nydia Medina to Taylor Anderson, for $216,000, for Lot 62 in Stonecreek Phase 4 Final Plat.

-Jonathan Casey Floyd to Trenton A. Pierson, for $492,000, for Lot 10 in Meadow Brook 7th Sector 2nd Phase.

-Hal Algrene Worley to Patrick Philip Nola, for $400,000, for Lot 4 in Chelsea Station.

-Warren H. Hopson to Stephen Matthew Tracey, for $510,000, for Lot 6 in Weatherly.

-Darius Tarvin to Mandy Lee McLean, for $250,100, for Lot 502 in Spring Gate Phase 5.

-Jeffrey D. Cox to Jeffrey A. Dumes, for $499,900, for Lot 80 in Dunnavant Square Resurvey.

-Suzette C. Dade to Erin Washington, for $250,000, for Lot 612 in Lofts at Edenton a Condominium 7th Amended Plat.

-T. Dale Neuendorf to Brian Parrish, for $658,500, for Lot 4 in Crossbrook Farms First Sector Resurvey of Lot 6.

-Jarrod Austin Cordova to Kacie Glynn Kilpatrick, for $250,000, for Lot 54 in Stonecreek Phase 4 Final Plat.

-Michael C. Guarino to HPA III Acquisitions 1 LLC, for $372,400, for Lot 5 in Lincoln Park.

-Shirley A. Neely to Shirley A. Neely, for $239,000, for Lot 263 in Eagle Point Second Sector Second Phase.

-Kevin Calma to MCH SFR Property Owner 1B LLC, for $200,000, for Lot 181 in Stonecreek Phase 4 Final Plat.

-Michelle House Downing to FKH SFR L LP, for $205,000, for Lot 86 in Stonecreek Phase 4 Final Plat.

-William Morris Realty Greystone LLC to Spirit Master Funding X LLC, for $7,234,435, for Lot 1 in La Z Boy Survey.

-Joan K. Kennedy to Cody Tesmer, for $265,000, for Lot 32 in Old Town Helena.

-John Anthony Galdo to Galdo Rhodes Revocable Trust, for $870,800, for Lot 1088 in Blackridge Phase 1A.

July 27

-Kengeswarie Ramachandran to Clyde Stone, for $440,000, for Lot 952 in Grande View Estates Givianpour Addition to Alabaster 9th Addition Phase 2.

-Shawn P. Teamer to Kathy Thomas, for $250,000, for Lot 80 in Forest Lakes Sector 2 Phase 2.

-Caleb D. Crotwell to Marc Quentin Sonnier, for $450,000, for Lot 47 in Glen at Greystone Sector One.

-Melissa W. Edwards to Lila S. Busby, for $275,000, for Lot 27 in Stratford Place Phase II Final Plat.

-James D. Precht to Keith Nelson Phillips, for $595,000, for Lot 1179 in Highland Lakes 11th Sector.

-Daniel A. Headley to Marsha Hughston Headley, for $1,000,000, for Lot 243 in Yellowleaf Ridge Estates Second Sector.

-Kim L. Reid to Whitman S. Guevara Coronel, for $270,000, for Lot 20 in Chanda Terrace First Sector.

-Donis Ernestine Erwin to Stephen Marks Abernathy, for $380,000, for Lot 23 in Altadena Woods Second and Fifth Sectors Second Sector.

-Stephen Mark Seale to Montrose Inc., for $1,000, for property in Section 10, Township 24 North, Range 14 East.

-Brian P. Slover to Randy Hetrick, for $220,000, for Lot 33 in Ashley Brook.

-Lisa Billings to Brandon Hardy Ball, for $371,500, for Lot 59 in Oak Glen First Sector.

-Douglas Dorr Erwin to Abhishek Singh, for $835,000, for Lot 58 in Cove of Greystone Phase II.

-Countryview LLC to Briggs Arrington, for $30,000, for Lot 10 in Country View Estates Phase 3.

-Adair Properties LLC to Doug Moss, for $95,000, for Lot 4 in Hodgens Estates Sector 2.

-Alabama Timberlands LLC to Chad Lightsey, for $600,000, for property in Section 29, Township 20 South, range 2 East.

-Carole Shields to Phillip Charles Genry, for $320,000, for Lot 53 in Narrows Peak Sector Final Record Plat.

-M. Autrey McMillan to M. Autrey McMillan, for $869,000, for Lot 7 in Meadow Lake Farms.

-Barry L. Studdard to Barry L. Studdard, for $86,680, for Lot 6 of N.B. Dare.

-Marshall B. Hynuh to Charles Justin Newman, for $443,000, for Lot 17 in Meadow Brook 12th Sector.

-Matthew Posten to Brian Terrell Hutson, for $270,000, for Lot 230 in Forest Lakes 3rd Sector 2nd Phase.

-Michael R. Lawley to Marshall Blake Huynh, for $560,000, for Lot 4 in Howard & Lucas Subdivision.

-Michael Molloy to Amy Molloy, for $180,000, for Lot 56 in Sunset Lake Phase One Final Plat.

-Calera Commons LLC to Krishna Properties LLC, for $240,000, for Lot 17-A-1 in Limestone Marketplace Resurvey of a Resurvey of Lots 2, 16, 17, 20 Final Plat.

-Flemming Partners LLC to William Arthur Everley, for $590,352, for Lot 4356 in Abingdon by the River Phase 4.

-Dan McCartha to Jason S. Sumners, for $505,000, for Lot 2 in Brittany Jean Estates.

-Tracy L. Griffin to Susan S. Todd, for $315,000, for Lot 4 in Wooleys Addition to the Town of Columbiana.

-George P. Morgan to Morgan Revocable Living Trust, for $217,000, for Lot 441 in Forest Lakes Sector 5 Final Plat.

-Jason Cox to Amanda Jones, for $93,500, for property in Section 34, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Sandra B. Frame to Steven Roy Jinright, for $184,940, for Lot 7 in Navajo West Sector of Navajo Hills.

-D. Scott Glenn to Joseph Sean Davis, for $685,000, for Lot 37 in Heatherwood 1st Sector Resurvey of Lots 35A, 36A and 37A.

July 28

-Wayne N. Hoar to Dick Dowling Briggs, for $425,000, for Lot 31 in Pumpkin Hollow a Condominium.

-Charles A. Dauphin to Monet Nicall Bobbitt, for $355,000, for Lot 51 in Riverchase West Dividing Ridge First Addition.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Cathy B. Jackson, for $797,200, for Lot 1511 in Blackridge Phase 5.

-Carol Irvin to Graceway Investment Group LLC, for $110,000, for Lot 23 in Chanda Terrace 1st Sector.

-Graceway Investment Group LLC to Yellow Hammer Properties Inc., for $130,000, for Lot 23 in Chanda Terrace 1st Sector.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Laveshia Armstead, for $285,000, for Lot 137 in Camden Park Phase Two.

-David W. Hall to Timothy T. Welpott, for $530,000, for Lot 326 in Creekside Phase 2 Part C Final Plat.

-John P. Douglas to City of Westover, for $80,000, for property in Section 22, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-John Thomas Brasher to Shannon L. Lovell, for $250,000, for property in Section 29, Township 19, Range 1 West.

-Tod M. Adams to Robert L. Shields, for $605,000, for Lot 503 in Caldwell Crossings Fourth Sector Phase One.

-Mercury Funding LLC to J & J Properties LLC, for $230,000, for Lot 7 in Mulberry Landing Estates.

-WP Group LLC to American Investment Enterprise LLC, for $150,000, for Lot 95 in Scottsdale Second Addition.

-Stuart C. Edwards to Carlos Gabriel Santoro Herrera, for $295,000, for Lot 5 in Plantation South First Sector Amended Map.

-John Mark Albritton to Rachel Dylana Marie Henderson, for $195,000, for Lot 9 in Town of Calera Resurvey of Lots 1 through 9 Block 264 and 253.

-Glake Champion to Jill Tolbert, for $45,000, for Lot 12 in Pine Hill.

-Casey J. Lambert to Ashley Waters, for $315,000, for Lot 1102 in Lofts at Edenton Condominium 3rd Amended Plat.

-Renee C. Wolfe to Sebastien P. Kidd, for $470,000, for Lot 21 in Greystone Farms Milners Crescent Sector Phase 1 First Amended Plat.

-Devon L. Harris to Harris Estias LLC, for $150,700, for Lot 78 in Cambrian Ridge Phase 3.

-Tracy Hosey Gilliom to James D. Hosey, for $308,000, for Lot 229 in Long Branch Estates Phase II Final Plat.

-Carol L. Lott to MCH SFR Property Owner 1B LLC, for $180,000, for Lot 31 in Willow Cove Phase 2.

-Jason Skylar Sumners to Kerry Wayne Bryson, for $240,000, for Lot 74 in Narrows Reach Sector Phase 2 Final Record Plat.

-Garcia Antonio Quintana to Andrea Atkins, for $320,000, for property in Section 18, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-I Buy Houses LLC to Aaron M. Phillippe, for $193,000, for Lot 16 in Whitestone Townhomes Phase One.

-Dennis Blackerby to Dennis Blackerby, for $215,000, for property in Section 2, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Dennis Blackerby to Dennis Blackerby, for $127,000, for property in Section 2, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Angela Dzvonik to April Clark, for $8,000, for property in Section 9, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Brian A. McLendon to Cendy Gallardo Aranza, for $93,500, for Lot 7 in R E Whaleys Subdivision of the Town of Maylene.

-Jason R. Thomas to David Alan Boutwell, for $1,900,000, for Lot 51 in Greystone 1st Sector Phase I.

-Jeffery L. Haddox to Margarita T. Sarris, for $385,000, for Lot 20 in Meadow Brook Cluster Homes 1st Sector.

-Maclean Power LLC to Summer Classics Properties LLC, for $2,100,000, for property in Section 13, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Darryl C. Rosser to Marvin Maalouf, for $1,510,000, for Lot 17 in Greystone 4th Sector Phase II.

-Sheila A. Rosser to Lindsey Gatlin, for $320,000, for Lot 92 in Greystone Farms Mill Creek Sector Phase I Final Plat.

-Cathy Patton Harris to James S. Fitzgerald, for $675,000, for Lot 14 in Indian Crest Estates Re Subdivision of Lot 14.