Municipal police reports for Aug. 1 through Sept. 11

The following incidents were reported by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Aug. 1 through Sept. 11.

Alabaster

Sept. 6

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 500 Block of Warrior Drive (other/unknown). Damaged was structures – other valued at $10.

-Theft of property first degree (Greater than $2,500) from the 1000 Block of Broken Bow Trail (residence/home). Stolen was a orange Jeep Wrangler valued at $28,000.

-Theft of lost property second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) from Colonial Promenade Parkway (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Stolen was a German Shepard valued at $750.

-Property damage from Interstate 65 at mile marker 234 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was trucks – passenger running board valued at $1.

-Dog bite from the 1000 Block of Independence Drive.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $57.41. Stolen was merchandise valued at $1.

-Animal complaint from the 10600 Block of Highway 119.

-Criminal trespass third degree from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (grocery/supermarket).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was assorted items valued at $98.

Sept. 7

-Information only from the 2700 Block of U.S. Highway 31 (government/public building).

-Property damage from Interstate 65 at mile marker 237 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Trespassing notice from the 1700 Block of Woodbrook Trail (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $25.82.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $72.61.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $14.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $122.04.

-Capias warrants from the 800 Block of Richard Arrington Blvd. North.

-Using false identification to purchase alcohol and trespassing notice from the 800 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (restaurant). Recovered was identity documents (fake ID).

Sept. 8

-Domestic incident from the 1700 Block of Tahiti Lane.

-Domestic incident from the 1300 Block of Silver Creek Trace.

-Information only from the 100 Block of Park Place Circle (residence/home).

-Alias warrant (theft of property 4th) from the 1600 Block of 26th Avenue South.

-Possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana second degree from Belvedere Place and Weatherly Drive (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was 1.3 grams of Methamphetamine, 0.65 grams of marijuana and a used syringe.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount storE). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $239.86.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $198.

-Possession of a controlled substance from Weatherly Club Drive at Chandler Drive (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Disorderly conduct and attempting to elude a police officer from the 100 Block of Jasmine Drive (residence/home). Recovered was 3.56 grams of Clonazepam.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $517.27.

-Domestic incident from the 1500 Block of Kent Dairy Road.

Sept. 9

-Harassment from the 100 Block of Victoris Station (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Harassing communications from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North (drug store/doctor’s office/hospital).

-Harassment from the 800 Block of Old Highway 31 (residence/home).

-Information only from the 9000 Block of Highway 119 (department/discount store). Recovered was counterfeit $100 bill.

-Property damage from Thompson Road at Norwick Forest Lane. Damaged was a front bumper of a silver Chevrolet Tahoe valued at $1.

-Domestic incident from the 500 Block of 11th Street SW.

Sept. 10

-Found property from the 1100 Block of 1st Street North. Recovered were firearms valued at $300.

-Information only from Industrial Road at Highway 95. Recovered was a black GMC Envoy valued at $5,000.

-Lost property from the 200 Block of 1st Street North.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 119 and Fulton Spring Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 119 and Forest Village Lane (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

Sept. 11

-Domestic incident from the 600 Block of Smokey Road (residence/home).

-Animal complaint from Reese Drive.

-Exceeding reasonable road speed from the 200 Block of Buckcreek Plaza.

-Property damage from the 800 Block of Barkley Drive.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $94.82.

-Assault third degree from the 100 Block of 4th Place SE (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $97.03.

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Stolen was an Alabama college vehicle flag valued at $1.

-Domestic incident and capias warrant from the 400 Block of 5th Avenue SE.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $71.80.

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500-$2,500 from the 7300 Block of Highway 119 (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Stolen were credit/debit cards, purses/handbags/wallets, money, Apple ear buds, vehicle keys with fob, Alabama driver’s license, social security card and portable electronic communications valued at $1,240.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial PromenadeParkway (department/discount store). Stolen was clothes/furs valued at $246.19.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia from Old Highway 31 at Fulton Springs Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Stolen was other valued at $168.94.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Stolen was assorted items valued at $156.68.

Calera

Sept. 5

-Drug overdose and information only – discharge firearm on duty from the 100 Block of Clearbrook Lane.

-MVC from the 9900 Block of Highway 22.

-Hit and run from Interstate 65 at mile marker 227.

-Property damage – vehicle vs. deer from Highway 25 at Highway 23.

-Notice of trespass from the 100 Block of Marketplace Circle.

Sept. 6

-MVC from the 4400 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 231.

-Death investigation – miscellaneous from the 100 Block of Moss Stone Lane.

-Property damage from the 300 Block of Airport Commones Drive.

-Property damage from the 10000 Block of Highway 25.

Sept. 7

-MVC from the 1500 Block of Highway 23.

-Domestic incident – miscellaneous from the 500 Block of The Heights Lane.

-MVC from the 6100 Block of Highway 42.

-MVC from the 11400 Block of Highway 25.

-Property damage from the 11900 Block of Highway 25.

-Information only from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Harassment from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Incident – miscellaneous from the 500 Block of Orangewood Cricle.

Sept. 8

-MVC from the 700 Block of Highway 87.

-Property damage – vehicle vs. deer from the 800 Block of Highway 63.

-Information only from the 200 Block of Treehaven Lane.

-MVC from the 8500 Block of Highway 31.

-Incident from the 2000 Block of Timberline Drive.

-MVC from the 5200 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from the 2200 Block of Highway 84.

-MVC from the 7900 Block of Highway 31.

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 200 Block of Supercenter Drive.

Sept. 9

-MVC from the 5600 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from the 2000 Block of Village Lane.

-MVC from the 4400 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from the 0 Block of North Industrial Parkway.

-MVC from the 11300 Block of Highway 25.

-MVC from the 6600 Block of Highway 31.

-Incident – miscellaneous from the 1400 Block of 7th Street.

Sept. 10

-Information only – welfare check from the 1200 Block of Merion Drive.

-Domestic incident from Interstate 65 at mile marker 234.

-Assault third degree from the 200 Block of Union Station Drive.

Sept. 11

-Miscellaneous from the 500 Block of Highway 86.

-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 231.

-Property damage – miscellaneous from the 100 Block of Supercenter Drive.

-Menacing from the 100 Block of Highway 87.

Columbiana

Aug. 1

-Failure to appear/comply/pay – driving on wrong side of highway, failure to appear/comply/pay – failure to display insurance and failure to appear/comply/pay – driving while suspended from the 10900 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

-Failure to appear/comply/pay – no drivers license and failure to appear/comply pay – fail to display insurance from Birmingham.

-Failure to appear/comply/pay – disorderly conduct and failure to appear/comply/pay – assault from the 10 Block of Buie Road.

Aug. 2

-RSP receiving stolen vehicle, assault 2nd – police officer and RA resisting arrest from the 100 Block of North Main Street.

-FTA – theft of property 4th from the 300 Block of McDown Road.

-Leaving the scene of an accident from the 21000 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

-Info – information only from the 50 Block of Town Creek Apartments.

-TOLP 4th theft of lost property, less than $500 from the 500 Block of Highway 47 South.

Aug. 3

-Theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 21000 Block of Highway 25.

Aug. 5

-Damaged property from the 900 Block of Alabama Highway 70.

-Info – information only suspicious activity from the 300 Block of North Main Street.

Aug. 6

-Open container from the 100 Block of Washington Street.

-Info – information only from Town Creek Apartments.

-Domestic violence – third degree from the 1200 Block of Old Highway 25 West.

Aug. 7

-Info – information only from the 2200 Block of Highway 25.

Aug. 8

-Info – information only from the 10 Block of Clear Springs.

Aug. 9

-Failure to appear/comply/pay – no driver license.

-PDP/UPDP drug paraphernalia – 2nd offense.

-FTA – driving while revoked, FTA – no insurance and FTA – no/plainly visible tag from the 600 Block of 1st Street South, Alabaster.

Aug. 10

-Failure to appear/comply/pay – expired tag from the 300 Block of McDown Road.

-Theft 1st – from banking institution from the 21000 Block of Highway 25.

-UBEV unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft or damage) from the 600 Block of Egg and Butter Road.

Aug. 11

-FTA – theft of property 4th degree from the 1700 Block of Egg and Butter Road.

-POC cocaine – possess from the 200 Block of East College Street.

-FTA – driving while revoked from the 22000 Block of Highway 25.

Aug. 12

-Interference with custody from the 100 Block of Dogwood Drive.

-Certain persons forbidden from possessing firearms and info – domestic dispute from the 700 Block of Coby Lane.

Aug. 13

-Info – information only – trespass from the 200 Block of West College Street.

Aug. 14

-Criminal mischief from the 20200 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

-Missing person – adult from the 10 Block of Jack Campbell Apartments.

Aug. 15

-Info – trespass warning from the 700 Block of Ridgeway Avenue.

Aug. 16

-SSA – safe streets act from Highway 47 South at Pitts Drive.

-Info – school incident – threat from the 200 Block of Joinertown Road.

Aug. 17

-Info – information only from the 100 Block of Egg and Butter Road.

-Info – school incident – knife on school grounds from the 200 Block of Joinertown Road.

Aug. 18

-Info – found property – information only from the 500 Block of Egg and Butter Road.

-Theft of property fourth from the 100 Block of Industrial Parkway.

Aug. 19

-Harassment from the 1400 Block of Old Highway 25 West.

-HC harassing communications from the 500 Block of Old Highway 25 West.

Aug. 20

-Info – domestic dispute from the 400 Block of Joinertown Road.

-IPOPD illegal possession of prescription drugs from the 1600 Block of Chelsea Road.

-Harassment from the 200 Block of West College Street.

Aug. 21

-PI appears in public place under influence from the 100 Block of Egg and Butter Road.

-Info – trespass warning from the 300 Block of West College Street.

-Criminal mischief from the 100 Block of Phillips Circle.

Aug. 23

-SSA – safe streets act from Walton Street.

-Theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 200 Block of West College Street.

-UBEV unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft or damage) from the 100 Block of Shultz Road.

-Theft report from the 21000 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

Aug. 25

-SI school incident – directing profane language at SCBOE from the 100 Block of Washington Street.

-Assault 2nd – non family and criminal mischief – damage to private property from the 40 Block of Wood Lane.

Aug. 26

-SI – school incident – possession of vape from the 100 Block of Washington Street.

-Failure to appear/comply/pay – no tag (utility trailer) and failure to appear/comply/pay – driving while revoked from Highway 47 at County Road 69, Chelsea.

-Assault – domestic – coercion (harassment/intimidation) from the 100 Block of Johnson Street.

-FTA – domestic violence 3rd from the 11900 Block of Highway 25.

Aug. 27

-Failure to appear – drive while suspended, failure to appear – driving while suspended and failure to appear – expired tag from the 25000 Block of Highway 145.

Aug. 28

-Info – trespass warning – information only from Springs Crossing.

Aug. 29

-Domestic violence – criminal mischief, public intoxication and FTA – illegal possession of prescription medication from the 21000 Block of Highway 25.

-FTA – driving while suspended from the 300 Block of McDown Road.

Aug. 30

-Info – information only – drug overdose from the 1200 Block of Highway 47 South.

-Info – welfare check from the 500 Block of Highway 25 West.

Helena

Sept. 5

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from 3rd Street.

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft of property second degree from the 4500 Block of Old Cahaba Parkway.

Sept. 6

-Domestic violence and driving under the influence – alcohol from Amy Drive.

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft or damage) and theft of property second degree from the 4400 Block of Old Cahaba Parkway.

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from Helena High School.

Sept. 7

-Failing to appear (traffic) from the 2000 Block of Valleydale Road, Hoover.

-Fraud – identity theft from the 100 Block of Chestnut Forest Circle.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

Sept. 8

-Public intoxication from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.

-Illegal possession credit/debit card from the 1300 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.

Sept. 9

-Possession of drug paraphernalia from Highway 95.

Sept. 10

-Possession of marijuana second degree from the 2600 Block of Highway 58.

-Domestic violence – third degree from Pup Run.

Sept. 11

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 17.

-Possession of marijuana second degree from St. Charles Drive at Claiborne Street.

-Possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia from Highway 17.

Montevallo

Sept. 9

-Information only from Main Street (highway/street). Damaged was a King Luminaire Company street light valued at $10,000.

-Information only from Montevallo Villa Apartments (residence/home).

-Information only from Highway 25 (service/gas station).

-Violation of a domestic violence protection order from Jimmie Jones Drive (highway/street).

-Assault – harassment (harassment/intimidation) from Jimmie Jones Drive (highway/street).

-Menacing – simple assault from Jimmy Jones Drive (highway/street).

Sept. 10

-Information only from Overland Road (residence/home).

Sept. 11

-Assault – simple assault form Main Street (specialty store).

-Traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol) and traffic – leaving the scene of an accident from Main Street (highway/street).

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from Highway 119 (parking lot/garage). Damaged was a front passenger window valued at $200.

Stolen was a Regions and First Horizon, Hydrocodone 10 dosage/units, Mexico passport and LG tablet valued at $180.

Pelham

Sept. 5

-Theft from the 3100 Block of Pelham Parkway (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was a cell phone valued at $1,300.

Sept. 6

-Theft from Camellia Ridge Drive (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was miscellaneous and a fan valued at $32,279.

-Miscellaneous from the 300 Block of Southgate Mobile Home (residence/home). Confiscated/seized were drugs valued at $11.

-Fraud from the 300 Block of Holland Lanes Drive South (highway/road/alley). Confiscated/seized was drug valued at $100. Stolen, not recovered was a credit card valued at $0.

Sept. 7

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 100 Block of Green Park South (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was a purse valued at $100.

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 100 Block of Green Park South (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered were checks and money valued at $1,400.

-Fraud from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (commercial/office building). Counterfeited/forged was money valued at $2,497.34.

-Civil dispute from the 100 Block of Ridgeline Drive (residence/home). Destroyed/damaged was a door valued at $125.

-Drugs – pros def from the 700 Block of Cahaba Valley Road (highway/road/alley). confiscated/seized was paraphernalia valued at $100.

Sept. 8

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 3000 Block of Camellia Ridge Court (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was a backpack, U.S. currency, computer, miscellaneous and credit card valued at $950.

-Theft from the 9400 Block of Helena Road (drug store/doctor office/hospital). Stolen, not recovered was perfume and a key valued at $1,145.

Sept. 9

-Theft from the 3000 Block of Wilson Street (other/unknown location). Stolen, not recovered was a check valued at $0.

Sept. 10

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 2200 Block of Pelham Parkway (other/unknown location). Stolen, not recovered was a bank card valued at $0.

-Fraud from the 2500 Block of Highway 52 East (other/unknown location). Counterfeited/forged was a check valued at $0.