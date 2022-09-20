Sheriff’s reports for Aug. 15 through Sept. 2

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Aug. 15 through Sept. 2.

Aug. 15

-Identity theft from Meadowbrook Road, Birmingham.

Aug. 17

-Unauthorized use of a credit card (two counts) from 1050 Main Street, Montevallo. Totals of $13.57 used at Alabaster Exxon, $7.30 used at Montevallo Exxon and $7.77 used at Montevallo CitGo were stolen.

Aug. 22

-Harassing communications from an unknown address on Alabama 119, Alabaster.

Aug. 23

-Disorderly conduct from the 42000 block of Alabama 25, Vincent.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 2300 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea at Chelsea Middle School.

Aug. 24

-Miscellaneous incident from the 5400 block of Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham.

Aug. 26

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Two clear plastic baggies with a crystal-like substance appearing to be methamphetamine (1.2 grams) and a glass pipe with residue were confiscated.

-DUI-alcohol from U.S. 31 and I-65, Calera. A SCCY 9-millimeter firearm was confiscated.

-Obstructing justice using false identity, unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A small clear glass container with crystal meth (0.7 gram) and a glass and plastic meth pipe were confiscated.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 200 block of Lime Creek Lane, Chelsea.

-Unauthorized use of vehicle from the 100 block of Church Street, Wilton.

-Theft of property from the 15400 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. An iPhone 13, driver’s license and unknown credit cards were stolen.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana, unlawfully carrying pistol from Kent Dairy Road and Warrior Drive, Alabaster. A Ruger LC9 9-millimeter pistol, 9-millimeter magazine, handgun holster and green leafy substance believed to be marijuana (approximately 7 grams) were confiscated.

-Identity theft from the 400 block of Reynolds Cemetery Road, Montevallo.

-Domestic investigation from the 1000 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous incident from Southwood Mobile Home Park, Alabaster.

-Criminal mischief from the 100 block of Keller Lane, Vincent. A 14-inch Sylvania TV valued at $50 was damaged.

-Domestic investigation from the 700 block of Meadow Road, Birmingham.

-Property damage from the 230 block of Shelby County 270, Maylene at New Home Church of God. A Goodman air conditioning unit valued at $5,000 was damaged.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 2300 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea at Chelsea Middle School.

-Theft of property from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A 2020 Chevy Malibu valued at $25,000 was stolen.

Aug. 27

-Unlawful possession of marijuana from the 3000 block of North Broken Bow Drive, Birmingham. A plastic bag containing marijuana (approximately 15.7 grams) was confiscated.

-Property damage from the 3000 block of North Broken Bow Drive, Birmingham. Boxes of flooring and other miscellaneous items were damaged from a fire.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 13000 block of Shelby County 73, Wilton.

-Harassment from the 100 block of Panorama Point, Shelby.

-Theft of property second degree from the 3300 block of Galleria Circle, Birmingham. A total of $2,000 via cash back gift cards was stolen.

-Fraudulent use of credit card from the 8000 block of Shelby County 51, Westover.

-Burglary third degree from the 1300 block of Shelby County 303, Shelby. Miscellaneous items were stolen/damaged.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 400 block of El Camino Real, Chelsea.

-Death investigation from the 6000 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham.

-Menacing from the 13000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea.

-Property damage from the 400 block of Pool Road, Shelby. A 2004 Honda Odyssey van was damaged.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance (two counts) from U.S. 280 at Big Oak Circle, Westover. A plastic baggie containing a crystal substance (meth) (less than 1 gram), a plastic baggie containing a brown powdery substance (heroin) (less than 1 gram), a folded paper towel containing heroin (less than 1 gram) and a used syringe containing drug residue were confiscated.

-DUI from U.S. 280 and Highland Lakes Drive, Birmingham.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree, carrying pistol concealed without permit from Spring Creek Road and Motley Avenue, Montevallo. Suspected marijuana in a plastic bag (approximately 13 grams), suspected marijuana in a plastic bag (approximately 4.3 grams), a Glock 19x 9-millimeter pistol, a 9-millimeter 50-round drum magazine and 36 rounds of 9-millimeter ammunition were confiscated.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 900 block of Shelby County 77, Columbiana.

Aug. 28

-Domestic investigation from the 1000 block of Inverness Lane, Birmingham.

-Runaway from the 30 block of King’s Home Drive, Chelsea.

-Suicide attempt from Autry Lane, Chelsea.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 5200 block of Shelby County 62, Vincent.

-Theft of property from North Main Street, Wilsonville. A total of $5,000 was stolen.

-Death investigation from the 2900 block of Coatbridge Lane, Birmingham. Trazadone tablets (31 count, 50 milligrams), Gabapentin (nine count, 300 milligrams), Oxycodone (15 count, 325 milligrams) and Promethazine (25 milligrams) were recovered.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 0 block of Paradise Circle, Shelby.

-Property damage from U.S. 280 at Shelby County 440, Chelsea.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 3000 block of Brook Highland Parkway, Birmingham.

-Criminal trespass from the 60 block of Shelby County 253, Montevallo.

-DUI-alcohol from the 400 block of Shelby County 17, Montevallo.

-Theft fourth degree from an unspecified location in Birmingham. A California paper temporary tag was stolen.

-Harassment from Shelby County 43 and Shelby County 25, Vandiver.

-Death investigation from the 100 block of Sheila Point, Shelby. Hydrocodone pills (39 count) and liquid Morphine (28 ounces) were damaged or destroyed.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassing communications from the 3500 block of Heatherbrooke Parkway, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 1000 block of Inverness Lane, Birmingham.

Aug. 29

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 1600 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham.

-Public intoxication from Alabama 25 and Shelby County 73, Montevallo. A pink/orange powder (.4 gram including original wrapper) was recovered.

-Property damage from the 10400 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea. A 2019 Toyota 4Runner was damaged.

-Domestic violence second degree-burglary, domestic violence third degree-crimnial mischief from the 250 block of Pea Ridge Drive, Montevallo. An Apple iPad eighth generation valued at $300 was stolen; a mobile home door frame, sheetrock wall, unknown make flatscreen TV and mobile home window were damaged.

-DUI-alcohol from U.S. 280 and Shelby County 43, Chelsea. A Ruger 77/22 firearm was confiscated.

-Identity theft from the 200 block of Chesser Park Drive.

-Civil dispute from the 7000 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous incident from Cahaba Valley Drive, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 17000 block of Alabama 145, Shelby.

-Identity theft from the 6100 block of Eagle Point Circle, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 2000 block of Springfield Loop, Birmingham.

-Property damage from the 49000 block of Alabama 25, Sterrett. A 2020 Peterbilt Model 520 6×4 camera attached to the top of the vehicle was damaged.

-Burglary from the 5500 block of U.S. 280 STE 123, Birmingham. Various compounded medications and refrigerated medications were stolen.

Aug. 30

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment, criminal mischief from the 300 block of Shelby County 54, Montevallo. A wooden chair valued at $100, fan controller valued at $20 and smart TV controller valued at $50 were damaged.

-Property damage from Shelby County 41 at Raines Run, Birmingham.

-Phishing, theft of property fourth degree from the 3000 block of Shelby County 61, Columbiana. A Zelle charge against a PNC account of $200 was stolen.

-Domestic violence from the 5300 block of Heatherbrooke Parkway, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 5600 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham.

-Possession of a forged instrument from the 100 block of Lake Shore Drive, Shelby.

Aug. 31

-Theft of property from the 100 block of Birmingham Street, Montevallo. A Glock 17 9-millimeter pistol valued at $499.99 was stolen.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 3000 block of Shelby County 93, Helena.

-Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, obstruction of justice using false name from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A syringe with narcotics residue and a spoon with burn marks and residue were confiscated.

-Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A syringe with narcotics residue and a spoon with burn marks and narcotics residue were confiscated.

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 500 block of Shelby County 307, Shelby.

-Forgery third degree from the 4600 block of Valleydale Road, Birmingham. A check for $35,109.47 was forged.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 90 block of Chelsea Village Lane, Chelsea.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 5400 block of Heatherbrooke Parkway, Birmingham.

-Forgery from the 9600 block of Shelby County 55, Sterrett. Two checks from ServisFirst Bank totaling $7,560 and $3,560 were forged.

-Theft of property from the 100 block of Shelby County 478, Leeds. A wire bird cage valued at $200, miscellaneous wrought iron furniture valued at $1,500 and air conditioning window unit valued at $400 were stolen.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 17000 block of Alabama 145, Shelby.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassing communications from the 1000 block of Inverness Landing, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 100 block of Birmingham Street, Wilton.

-Criminal mischief from the 100 block of Shelby County 478, Leeds. A private storage shed sustained $3,000 in damages, and a chain link fence approximately 300 feet long sustained $400 in damages.

-Death investigation from the 400 block of Alexander Road, Leeds.

-Reckless endangerment, drug paraphernalia from the 10500 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea.

-DUI from Alabama 25 and Day Drive, Montevallo.

-Property damage from the 3900 block of Alabama 25, Montevallo. Damage to the front brush guard of Unit 1706 amounted to $25, and damage to the front brush guard of Unit 200 amounted to $25.

Sept. 1

-Civil dispute from the 100 block of Mayfly Lane, Shelby.

-DUI-alcohol from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous incident from an unknown location.

-Domestic violence-harassment, interference with a domestic violence emergency call from the 300 block of Chesser Loop Circle, Chelsea.

-Domestic violence-harassing communications from the 5000 block of Harvest Ridge Lane, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 100 block of Aaronvale Circle, Birmingham.

-Theft by fraudulent leasing or rental of property from the 0 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham.

-Property damage from the 200 block of Pure River Circle, Wilsonville. A 2016 Ford F-150 Lariat was damaged.

-Burglary, theft of property from the 200 block of Gilmore Nick Circle, Montevallo. A Sentury fire safe valued at $50, a total of $1,800 in cash, eight fedora hats valued at $400, six car titles and three property deeds were stolen.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 200 block of Weldon Street, Wilsonville.

-Burglary, theft from the 7400 block of Shelby County 61, Wilsonville. Antique pipes (unknown amount), two pairs of denim jeans valued at $75, 50 Kangvape pens valued at $1,350 or $27 each and a large bluetooth speaker valued at $40 were stolen.

-Theft from the 7400 block of Shelby County 61, Wilsonville. Suboxone tablets (60 count) were stolen.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 1000 block of Egg and Butter Road, Columbiana.

Sept. 2

-Attempted murder from the 400 block of Alexander Road, Leeds.

-Theft from the 1200 block of Shelby County 441, Wilsonville. A total of $600 was stolen via a Cash App transaction.

-Theft of property second degree from the 6300 block of Farley Lane, Birmingham. A total of $2,225 in cash was stolen.

-Burglary from the 600 block of Shelby County 446, Columbiana. A dehumidifier valued at $150 was stolen.

-Missing person from Brown Road, Bessemer.

-Fire investigation from the 100 block of Fleming Drive, Vincent. There was major structural damage to the kitchen and surrounding area of 164 Fleming Road.

-Animal bite from the 5100 block of Lee Street Drive, Birmingham.

-Burglary, theft of property from the 3000 block of Chelsea Park Ridge, Chelsea. A Sub Zero refrigerator valued at $8,000, Wolf gas range valued at $8,000 and Asko dishwasher valued at $2,000 were stolen. A key box was damaged.

-Property damage from the 4000 block of Valleydale Road, Birmingham.

-Missing person from the 100 block of Beatrice Lane, Montevallo.