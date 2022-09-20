Spain Park defeats Mountain Brook for the third time this season

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

MOUNTAIN BROOK – Spain Park traveled to Mountain Brook to take on the Spartans for the third time this 2022 season on Thursday, Sept 15. The Jaguars defeated the Spartans for the third time 3-1.

The Jaguars first defeated the Spartans in August 2022 2-1, securing their victory in their final set. Then again they faced Mountain Brook in a tournament held on Sept. 3 when they went undefeated against the Spartans in the two-set match.

Spain Park beat Mountain Brook most recent 3-1. The Jaguars started the evening out strong by defeating the Spartans 25-14 in the first match. However, Spain Park lost the second set, trailing behind Mountain Brook by five points. The Jaguars lost 25-20.

The Jaguars returned to the third and fourth set of the game, winning each with a considerable lead. Spain Park won the last two-set match 25-16 and 25-17.

Senior Emily Breazeale had a strong performance against the Spartans. Breazeale led the Jaguars with 18 kills. Additionally, she served two aces, had two blocks, six digs and 15 receptions.

Brooklyn Allison totaled the highest number of digs and receptions in the Thursday evening match with 18 digs and 29 receptions. She also had one assist and served two aces.

Spain Park returns home for its next match against county rival, Chelsea on Tuesday, Sept. 20.