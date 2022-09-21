Pelham City Council applies for funding to build railroad overpass

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – On Monday, Sept. 19, the Pelham City Council cast a unanimous vote to apply for funding to build an overpass over the railroad at Highway 52 west.

The Railroad Crossing Elimination Program provides $573 million in federal grant funding to states in order to improve safety, eliminate delays at crossings and help move goods more efficiently and affordably. The grant application is due Tuesday, Oct. 4, and if approved, will cover 80 percent of project costs.

“Resolution 2022-09-09-03 is authorizing the application of Railroad Crossing Elimination Program,” Councilmember David Coram said. “The Pelham City Council has determined it serves a public purpose and is beneficial for the city of Pelham to apply for funding for the Railroad Crossing Elimination Program.”

The Council said it is appreciative of the progress this grant program has made.

“I want to thank everyone who is involved in this grant program,” Coram said. “It has been a long process of many years. Lots of different people have tried to get this done. Thank you all for your help.”

More information can be found at Pelhamalabama.gov.