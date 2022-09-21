Westwood Baptist Church announces return of Craft Fair

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – Westwood Baptist Church has announced the date for its upcoming Made by Women for Women Craft Fair, which will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

“Westwood is extremely excited to host the vendor fair in October,” the event’s organizer Sarah Murphy said. “The Made by Women for Women is a great opportunity to support women that own a business in our community and a way to support Alabama Baptist Children’s Home.”

The fair features a variety of local vendors from local baked goods, home décor, boutique clothing, homemade candles and more. Patrons are invited to shop at the market to support local businesses and artisanal crafters. In lieu of purchasing a ticket, people are asked to instead bring a donated item to give to the Alabama Baptist Children’s Home.

Donated items can include household items such as bath towel sets and bed sheets, cleaning supplies and miscellaneous items such as gift cards. A full list of accepted items can be found on the church’s website.

The fair will take place from 6-8 p.m. at Westwood Baptist Church in Alabaster. Those with questions can reach out to Murphy at Smurphy@gowestwood.org.