Chelsea Council approves budget for 2023 fiscal year

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

CHELSEA – The Chelsea City Council approved the city’s 2022-23 annual budget and holiday calendar in a regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

The current budget continues the trend of outgrowing the previous year with an anticipated total income of more than $20.5 million as opposed to last years $17.7 million.

“Maybe this is the sixth year that most of us have been putting the budget together in passing,” Councilmember Cody Sumners said in addressing the mayor. “I just want to thank you and (the) department heads for all the hard work involved in putting that budget together, and I know it gets bigger and bigger every year, but we put together a budget that’s fiscally responsible and takes care of our city and employees well.”

The current adopted budget for the general fund is around $14.5 million along with expenditures of just over $5 million and around $9 million in operating transfers out.

“I’m very proud of this budget myself, we’re able to help our employees keep up with the rising inflation. We made a big step in our fire department,” Mayor Tony Picklesimer said. “If we can manage the finances of the city in the same way we all have to manage our own household, not spend everything we take in, we can still manage to improve this situation for our employees. That’s a win for everybody. So, I’m very proud too, thank you for saying that, thank you all for your work on it.”

The following is a breakdown of expenditures:

General city expenditures – $2,197,278

Planning and zoning – $3,500

Library – $580, 986.80

Maintenance department – $403,875

O.P. Program – $39,750

Citizen protection contracts – $1,720,000

Streets and roads – $57,000

Senior center – $9,360

Museum – $2,850

The following is a breakdown of operating transfers out:

Fire department – $5,120,000

Parks and recreation/Community center – $1,264,000

Debt service – $1,749,120

Capital projects – $768,000

