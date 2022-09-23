4th annual, community-wide Calera Trunk or Treat set for Oct.

FROM STAFF REPORTS

CALERA – Calera Main Street will hold its fourth annual Trunk or Treat event in downtown Calera, on Thursday, Oct. 27 from 5:30-8 p.m. Collectivus Church is the presenting sponsor for this annual community event.

“It’s hard to believe this is our fourth year helping bring Trunk or Treat to downtown Calera,” Ben Nelson, pastor of Collectivus Church, said. “The first year started with just 20 trunks in front of the shops on 25, and we had hundreds of families lined up for blocks. After that we had to design a COVID-safe drive-thru version of the event which worked out well, but now we’re back to a walkable event that will spread out across the whole Calera Courtyard and along the sidewalks of the Main Street district.”

Jackie Batson, Calera Main Street’s executive director, said that the event is for the whole community. Every church, business and civic group is encouraged to participate, and every family is invited to join in and enjoy the festivities.

Batson said the goal is to have at least 70 decorated and candy-filled trunks in and around the Calera Courtyard located at 1120 17th Avenue. In addition to the trunk or treating, Calera Main Street’s sponsors will have fun activities for all the kids, plenty of food trucks, a movie after dark, plus many Main Street merchants will be open late with specials and promotions for the event.

Decorated vehicles will be parked throughout the Calera Courtyard festival area behind the downtown shops as well as lining the sidewalks along Highway 25 and Hwy 31.

“This event is fun for everyone and attracts visitors from all over,” Batson said. “Everyone gets to dress up, collect candy, compete for the best-decorated trunk and have lots of fun. We’ll be blocking off 17th Avenue again for safety and ample room for all the food trucks.”

To sign up to provide a trunk, visit Downtowncalera.org and fill out the registration form. This allows Main Street to know how many to expect and to be able to communicate additional setup details as the event gets closer. For more information, email events@downtowncalera.org.