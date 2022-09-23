Calera set to have busy weekend

FROM STAFF REPORTS

CALERA – Calera Main Street has much to offer for the upcoming fall weekend. Jackie Batson, executive director of Calera Main Street, said it’s a can’t miss opportunity for serious shoppers interested in unique finds.

“This is a great weekend to experience Downtown Calera and see what’s new,” Batson said.

Two of Calera’s most notable retailers will celebrate their second anniversary of opening their businesses on Main Street. In honor of their anniversaries and new expansions, Creations, Galore and Moore and Plant are collaborating with the other merchants to provide drawings for special prizes for all who visit downtown over the first weekend in October.

Plant is hosting a pop-up shop presented by Luxe Line. This event will be set up in the newly expanded event space at Plant. Batson said the event boasts luxury goods without the showroom prices and will include ready-to-wear casual clothing, dresses, gowns, shoes and accessories. The special event runs Friday, Sept. 30 and Saturday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. both days. Those interested in consigning may contact Elizabeth from Luxe Line at 662-251-3435. Plant is located at 10876 AL-25 in Calera.

The Cadle Company will hold an Inventory Liquidation Auction. Unique furniture as well as vintage and collectible items of all kinds from multiple estates and businesses will be available. Everything must go to make room for future development downtown.

The Cadle Company, located at 8280 Hwy 31, will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday for the public to preview the inventory. The live auction will be held Saturday, Oct. 1, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Sunday, Oct. 2, from 1-4 p.m. Additional details and pictures may be found at Estatesales.net/AL/Calera/35040/3423576.

Parking will be available in the Calera Courtyard located at 1120 17th Avenue, along with a food truck or two throughout the weekend, Batson said.

“You’ll want to make plans to grab a cup of your favorite fall-flavored coffee from Adventurer’s Coffee Co. and browse the special sales events downtown at plant and Cadle Auctions,” said Jackie Batson with Calera Main Street. “Then while you’re out and about, be sure to pick up something for your pets from Fuzzy Buttz Pet Supply before you round off your day with a sweet treat or two from Creations, Galore and Moore! Feel free to also drop by and check out ROE Hobby for the gamer in your family plus memberships are always available at either Main Street Fitness or The Garage Kickboxing.”

Cadle Action FAQs:

Do I have to be there for the whole auction? No, you may use an absentee form to place a bid on items if you are unable to attend the auction.

How do I get an absentee form? The absentee forms are available at Cadle Auctions and can be completed during the preview days or at the live auction.

May I bring a lawn chair? Yes, there is no seating provided. The live auction will take place in the building and will last all day Saturday and Sunday.

How will the auction be handled? The auction will be run by a live auctioneer with most items categorized in “lots” to be sold together.

Can I bid on individual items in a “lot”? Yes, certain items will be offered for bidding by “choice.” If that item doesn’t sell, then it returns to the table to be auctioned off with the rest of the lot.