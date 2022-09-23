Execution date of Alan Eugene Miller is moved

PELHAM – Alan Eugene Miller murdered Michael Holdbrooks, Terry Lee Jarvis and Christopher Scott Yancey in Pelham on Aug. 5, 1999.

Miller was sentenced to execution Thursday, Sept. 22. That date has since been moved.

“In Alabama, we are committed to law and order and upholding justice,” Gov. Kay Ivey said in an official press release. “Despite the circumstances that led to the cancellation of this execution, nothing will change the fact that a jury heard the evidence of this case and made a decision. It does not change the fact that Mr. Miller never disputed his crimes.”

Ivey said she acknowledges the grief of the families of the victims of the murder.

“It does not change the fact that three families still grieve,” Ivey said. “We all know full well that Michael Holdbrooks, Terry Lee Jarvis and Christopher Scott Yancey did not choose to die by bullets to the chest. Tonight, my prayers are with the victims’ families and loved ones as they are forced to continue to reliving the pain of their loss.”

More information about the execution of Alan Eugene Miller can be found at Governor.alabama.gov.