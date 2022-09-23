George Clifford Harris, 92, of Clanton, Alabama passed away September 21, 2022 at Residence in Clanton, Alabama.

He was born August 10, 1930 in Alabama, son of the late Oscar Harris and the late Etoile Leonard Harris. He was an Electrician with Plantation Pipe Line for 38 years.

Surviving are his Wife, Agnes L Harris; Son, George Stephen Harris (Ronda); Daughter, Susan Penhale (Johnny); Sister, Mary Harris; Grandchildren, Brandi Nicole Penhale, Jon Brandon Penhale (Annie), Hayley Wyatt (Marcus); Great Grandchildren, Parker Wyatt, Reagan Wyatt.

He was preceded in death by his Father, Oscar Harris; Mother, Etoile Leonard Harris; Brothers, Nook Harris and Tommy Harris; Sister, Jane Acton.

Friends will be received Saturday, September 24, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Martin Funeral Home. Services will be held, September 24, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Helena Cemetery with Rev. Wes Kelley and Re. Greg Nobles officiating. Interment will follow in Helena Cemetery, Helena, Alabama. Martin Funeral Home directing.