Johnson, Wade, of Chelsea, passed away at the age of 84 on September 22, 2022.

The funeral service will be held on Monday, September 26, 2022 at 11AM at Bolton Funeral Home with the visitation beginning at 10 AM. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Mr. Johnson is preceded in death by his daughter: Tina Morgan.

He is survived by his wife: Faye Johnson; children: Melissa Bullock (Steve), Shannon Johnson (Melony); 5 grandchildren: Marie, Tyler, Cody, Amanda, and Brianna; 1 great granddaughter: Olivia; sisters: Joyce Armstrong (Mitchell), Juanita McClanahan (Joe); brother: Roger Johnson. Please sign online condolences at www.boltonfuneralhome.com.