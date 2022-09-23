Shots fired in Hoover road rage incident

By NOAH WORTHAM | STAFF WRITER

HOOVER – An investigation is underway after a road rage incident occurred in Hoover on Thursday, Sept. 22 near the intersection of Alabama 119 and U.S. 280.

Hoover police received a call about an incident near the 5300 block of U.S. 280 at 10 a.m. on Thursday, leading to the investigation.

According to the police, two men got into an argument and pulled off into a parking lot. During this encounter, one man released gunshots into the other man’s vehicle.

No one was injured by the gunfire and the suspect left the scene before police arrived. HPD is currently working on leads and identifying the other party involved. No arrests have been made at this time.