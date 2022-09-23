UM to host preview days in October and November

FROM STAFF REPORTS

MONTEVALLO – The University of Montevallo will offer all prospective high school and transfer students another opportunity to find out why #YouBelongAtMontevallo by attending one of two Preview Days in the upcoming weeks.

The first Preview Day will be held Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Robert M. McChesney Student Activity Center followed by another opportunity on Friday, Nov. 11, at the Center for the Arts.

To register, visit the event registration page.

The in-person open house provides welcoming information sessions that invite high school and community college students to experience what it’s like to attend Montevallo.

Representatives from the offices of admissions, student aid, student life and housing will be at the sessions to provide information and answer any questions prospective students may have. Additionally, academic interest sessions will be offered for each major, giving prospective students a chance to meet the institution’s professors.

Prospective students will get to walk the bricks and see for themselves the campus named one of the South’s most beautiful campuses by Southern Living magazine. Montevallo Mavens will guide the tours, revealing the spots where students hang out, residence halls on campus and more.

U.S. News & World Report recently ranked the University of Montevallo as one of the best colleges in the South in multiple categories for the 14th consecutive year, including No. 6 in the Best Value School in the South category in the 2022-2023 rankings.

Standardized test scores are currently not required for admission and the University has frozen tuition rates since 2018. Learn more about the University of Montevallo at Montevallo.edu.