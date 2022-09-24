Briarwood defeats Oak Mountain in Eagle’s homecoming game

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

NORTH SHELBY – Briarwood had a huge win against Oak Mountain on Friday, Sept. 25. The Lions gained control of the game early on in the evening leading to their latest victory against the Eagle’s homecoming game. Although Oak Mountain’s defense came back strong into the second half and halted much of the Lion’s movement on the field, it still wasn’t enough to stop Briarwood from winning 34-14.

Senior Christopher Vizzina had a big night against the Eagle. The Clemson commit gave Briarwood an incredible added the first touchdown of the evening early on in the first quarter. Vizzina made a complete 9 yard pass to Brady Waugh in the Lion’s first drive of the night.

“I’m really just enjoying it taking it all in,” said Vizzina. “When we’re playing together, we’re unbeatable.”

With less than three minutes left of the first quarter and the Eagles having possession of the ball, Briarwood intercepted Oak Mountain’s ball and it resulted in Vizzina running for a 30 yard touchdown to end the first quarter.

Oak Mountain made several attempts throughout the second quarter to add a touchdown to the scoreboard before the half, but Briarwood continuously stopped the Eagles. Each time Oak Mountain was in the red zone Briarwood’s defense prevented the Eagles from scoring.

The Lions regained control of the ball two more times before halftime was called, adding two more touchdowns to the score. The Lions got another two interceptions that led to Vizzina passing to Cooper Higgens for 30 yard touchdown and to Vizzina running two yards for a touchdown.

Despite the Eagle’s best efforts with the remaining 30 seconds before halftime, they failed to get onto the scoreboard. When the first half ended, Oak Mountain entered the locker rooms trailing behind Briarwood by 28 points.

Returning to the second half of their homecoming game, Oak Mountain’s defense stepped up to the plate and continued to hold Briarwood’s offense for the most part.

After neither team scored for most of the third quarter, Oak Mountain scored their first touchdown of the evening in the final three minutes of the quarter. Trey Vassell successfully ran 1 yard for the touchdown.

Oak Mountain’s final successful drive of the evening resulted in one more touchdown in the fourth and final quarter of the homecoming game. Will O’Dell passed Sawyer Smith for 17

yards in the Eagle’s final touchdown of the night with three minutes left of the game.

Even with a strong defensive presence by Oak Mountain throughout the second half, Briarwood managed to squeeze one more touchdown in the game. Shortly a minute after Oak Mountain’s final touchdown, Vizzina ran for 3 yards. Oak Mountain successfully managed to block the kick.

Briarwood won 34 to Oak Mountain’s 14 concluding the Friday homecoming festivities.

“We came out really sharp,” Briarwood head coach Mathew Forester said about Briarwood’s performance against Oak Mountain. “It took us a while, making halftime adjustments, they made it really hard on a few things we’re trying to do. Hats off to Oak Mountain for how hard they played. But I feel like it was a good night for Briarwood overall.

Briarwood returns home to take on Helena next on Friday, Sept. 30 and Oak Mountain will face Hoover at home on Friday as well.